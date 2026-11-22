Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 10:30 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 10:30 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs hit a new rock bottom with their loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Maple Leafs GM John Chayka needs to begin the process of change, but what does that entail?
The Toronto Maple Leafs reached a new low point on Saturday night, blowing a late-game lead to lose their ninth straight game in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Maple Leafs were booed off the ice by a Scotiabank Arena crowd that has become all too accustomed to subpar performances in exchange for their hard-earned money – something Leafs captain Auston Matthews noted after Saturday’s game.
At this point, it's a near-impossible task for the Maple Leafs to salvage their season. And for that reason, it’s time for Buds GM John Chayka to pivot and go in the direction his players are essentially telling him he needs to go.
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We could get nitpicky and break down all the mistakes the Leafs have made in this losing skid. But suffice it to say that Hiller doesn’t have the answers this team needs.
William Nylander made another indefensible play in his own zone on the game-tying goal by former Leafs left winger Matthew Knies, which was one of many defining moments of what the team has been under Hiller to this point.
Firing a coach is what usually happens to an NHL franchise when they reach a breaking point like this, but there’s much more that Chayka needs to be doing now that his players have shown themselves unwilling and/or incapable of putting together a decent 60-minute effort.
With the Maple Leafs just three weeks into this regular season and in the position that they're in, you’re telling management that they should be selling assets, not adding them. And that’s why Chayka now has to be aggressive with his roster for the rest of this season.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs GM John Chayka Gives Coach Jim Hiller Vote Of Confidence After 0-6 HomestandToronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka says he and Mats Sundin remain fully behind head coach Jim Hiller, pointing to improving defensive structure despite the frustration of an 0-6 homestand.
That said, there should be no rush for Toronto to make notable trades. Chayka has between now and this year’s NHL trade deadline on March 1 to drum up markets for his players, and if waiting the next 12 or 13 weeks for those markets to be as robust as possible, so be it. They now have to be in seller mode.
Making the Stanley Cup playoffs is unlikely to happen, and even if Chayka traded a slew of veterans today, the bottom line for Toronto on the path to missing the post-season would not change. So in that regard, patience – while obviously something very tough to swallow – is still necessary for Chayka to effect the proper degree of change this Leafs team clearly needs.
Chayka has to focus on stocking his shelves with young NHLers, draft picks and prospects, and mitigate the pain Leafs fans will feel when their 2027 first-round draft pick goes to the Boston Bruins or Philadelphia Flyers this year.
They do have a first-rounder, but that belongs to the Colorado Avalanche, and it’s top-10 protected. There will be no elite youngster joining the organization the way 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna did this past summer.
However, if Chayka can pick up a different first-rounder, a couple of second-rounders, and some players with upside at the start of their pro hockey careers, it will be easier for the Buds’ clearly much-needed transition to a new era. And while there will be bigger questions to be asked this coming summer, the Maple Leafs can get that process started by working with their current veterans to find many of them new NHL homes.
Whatever Chayka does, he can’t burden his team with another handful of experienced hands. He tried his best to improve with veterans this off-season, and his efforts haven't panned out.
And now, the only thing to do is pick up the pieces of the Leafs’ shattered season and move in a new direction.
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