“Well, I mean, I always keep the belief. That’s what we have to do. I mean, you’ve got to believe that you’re going to write the best story after this game tonight, right? And then the next one, you’ve got to believe you’re going to write even a better one. And so that’s just what we do. And if you don’t have that belief, you don’t make it to this level. So that’s just what people do. But our resolve, our resolve, I think, is the bigger issue, not the belief. It’s the resolve because it gets hard, and it is hard right now. So how do you answer that? How do you answer? And we haven’t answered that very well.”