Toronto Maple Leafs
1,166 Members•5,600 Posts
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 12:06 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:06 PM
With the Maple Leafs' winless skid reaching nine games after a late 4-3 collapse against the Blue Jackets, a distraught Jim Hiller acknowledged fan frustration at Scotiabank Arena while insisting his message still resonates in the dressing room.
Jim Hiller, who appeared distraught and out of answers, insists he has not lost the Toronto Maple Leafs’ room after the club’s winless streak reached nine games with a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena.
Chants of “Fire Hiller” filled the building in the final minutes as the Leafs surrendered a third-period lead, sharpening the edge of a night that already felt like another low point. Hiller was asked directly if he believed he had lost the room.
“No, I don’t believe that,” he said. “Just because of my interactions with them and what I hear. That’s how I feel.”
He did not pretend the noise was irrelevant. When asked about the fan unrest, he answered without deflection.
Related stories
“I’d be pissed too. I mean, we all would be, wouldn’t we?”
On the chants themselves and the job security that now sits in plain view, Hiller was blunt.
“Well, I mean, the noise is the noise. It’s always going to be there. I understand that. I don’t know. I’ve got to do some soul searching here. There’s no question. And we’ve got to get the team better prepared than we did tonight. That’s the bottom line. Players play, we’ve got to coach them, and we’ve got to do a better job because that’s not good enough.”
The collapse marked the first time this season the Leafs lost in regulation after leading through two periods. They entered the third period ahead 3-2 and watched the Blue Jackets score twice in less than a minute late in the period, the second coming from Zach Werenski with 3:28 remaining. The sequence drew the loudest “Fire Hiller” chants of the night.
The nine-game winless stretch has already forced Hiller to move away from an early-season approach that was widely viewed as stubborn. He had largely stuck with similar forward combinations and defensive pairings through the first half of the skid, giving certain groups extended rope. After the seventh consecutive loss, he began to change things up, elevating Gavin McKenna, dropping William Nylander at times and shuffling the middle of the lineup in search of chemistry that has not arrived.
The organization has also tried external resets. On Nov. 13, the Leafs spent a day at the ballpark, taking batting practice at Rogers Centre in an attempt to step away from the rink and the results. The day before Saturday’s game against Columbus, they turned a scheduled practice into an optional skate after spending roughly two hours with golf star Rory McIlroy and sports psychologist Bob Rotella. Hiller described the message as one about bringing joy back to the game. It did not produce a win the following night.
Hiller was asked why the same mistakes, or variations of them, keep appearing and whether belief is still intact.
“Well, I mean, I always keep the belief. That’s what we have to do. I mean, you’ve got to believe that you’re going to write the best story after this game tonight, right? And then the next one, you’ve got to believe you’re going to write even a better one. And so that’s just what we do. And if you don’t have that belief, you don’t make it to this level. So that’s just what people do. But our resolve, our resolve, I think, is the bigger issue, not the belief. It’s the resolve because it gets hard, and it is hard right now. So how do you answer that? How do you answer? And we haven’t answered that very well.”
When pressed on what else the coaching staff can do after already trying different combinations and approaches, he offered little beyond persistence.
“Yeah. Well, keep trying. Get on to page 10 or 11 or whatever of the playbook or of the options, of the approaches. You got to keep trying.”
thehockeynews.com'That's Probably On Me': Jim Hiller Takes Blame For Pattern Of Opposition Scoring Immediately After Maple Leafs Goals This SeasonThe Toronto Maple Leafs have a bit of a theme of conceding goals immediately after scoring at an important time for the team. Here's what head coach Jim Hiller had to say on the matter, and the players he puts on the ice in those moments.
The possible return of Kirill Marchenko was raised. Hiller said it would help, but made clear there are no saviors on the way.
“That will help us. But there’s no saviors coming. We could get three or four more guys if we do some of the things we did. You’re going to get the same result. So, yeah, that would be great to get them. They’ll help us whenever they arrive. But can’t do that and expect to win.”
He returned to the final three minutes and the plays that cost the Leafs the game.
“We’ve had stretches, and it gets you excited because you think you can see what you can do. And then for whatever reasons, we have moments like we had tonight, which is, it’s just not, it’s not National Hockey League level. And that’s frustrating for all of us. And when I say all of us, I mean everybody. I mean everybody. Players, media, fans, anybody. Anybody. It’s hard to swallow.”
The Maple Leafs fell to 8-14-3 on the season. Remarkably, their goal differential sits at just -12, a reflection of how close many of the games in this nine-game skid have been. That doesn’t make it any easier for fans who don’t see a path to success under the current leadership.
Eight of the nine games have been at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs will practice at home on Sunday before embarking on a three-game road trip that begins on Long Island, with stops to follow in Boston and Pittsburgh. Perhaps getting away from the “noise” will help.
But the status quo isn’t working, even if, for now, the Leafs don’t appear to have any appetite for a coaching change.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy