IIHF 'Expresses Its Disappointment' In Decision To Allow Russia To Play In International Tournaments

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2026 1:09 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 1:09 PM
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Russia will be allowed to return to international hockey for 2027. And the International Ice Hockey Federation is not happy.
On Friday, the IIHF released a statement saying it "expresses its disappointment with the decision."
Russia has been banned from international events since 2022, as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. But in July, the International Olympic Committe lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, paving the way for Russia to return to international competition.
According to the sports court ruling, there was a lack of sufficient evidence to support the IIHF's security concerns on keeping Russia out of international competitions.
However, in its statement on Friday, the IIHF said it "disagrees … with the ruling and maintains that its decisions were necessary to protect the safety and security of all participants and safeguard the integrity of its competitions."
In a social media post on Telegram, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov wrote that CAS "recognized the demands of the Russian Hockey Federation on key points as justified."
thehockeynews.comRussia To Officially Return To IIHF Women's World Championships In 2027 Following Court OrderThe Court of Arbitration for Sport has formally ordered the IIHF to return Russia to competition for the 2027 season, which will include the 2027 Women's World Championships and 2027 U-18 Women's World Championships.
Despite its concerns, the IIHF announced that it will act in accordance with the CAS's ruling, which could immediately impact the international calendar.
The first event effected by the CAS's ruling is the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., which begins later this year. The last time that Russia participated in the world juniors was in 2021, in which it finished third.
"The ruling also has significant practical implications for competitions already at an advanced stage of preparation," the IIHF said in its statement. "Changes to participation require extensive coordination with the relevant Member National Associations, organizing committees and host authorities, including a review of competition formats, schedules, travel and accommodation arrangements, and safety and security measures.
"These decisions made by CAS do not consider the practical elements which cannot be implemented immediately."
After the world juniors, the next event is the men's U18 world championship in April, followed by the men's world championship in May, with the women's world championship and U18 championship occurring a year from now in November.
The CAS ruling did not say whether Russia will be required to play without national symbols as a team of neutral athletes.
IIHF president Franz Reindl, who was elected to the position earlier this month, has yet to comment on the CAS ruling. The German native's home country will host the men's world championship next year.
"The IIHF will urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling and address its operational consequences," the IIHF said in its statement. "The safety of all participants and the integrity of each championship will remain central to this work."
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