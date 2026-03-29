IIHF President Luc Tardif Will Not Seek Re-Election

"Together, we have launched a new strategic vision (ICE 26), navigated the challenges of COVID – including hosting an Olympic Games during the pandemic – and establishing new health standards, rebuild and strengthened our relationships with the IOC, the wider Olympic family, and ice hockey league and clubs around the world. This includes our strong partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and PWHL, which has helped us welcome back players to the Olympic stage for a true best-on-best competition."