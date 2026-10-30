'Incomprehensible In Its Entirety': European Hockey Federations Respond To CAS Russia Ruling

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2026 5:07 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 5:07 PM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 6:16 PM
Hockey federations from around the world have responded to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling that has made Russia eligible to return to international tournaments.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Friday that Russia must be eligible to return to ice hockey world championships, and hockey's governing bodies have responded.
The ruling has the chance to impact Russian participation in five upcoming international events, with the IIHF World Junior Championships being first to commence on Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. later this year.
The IIHF responded to the news Friday morning, expressing its "disappointment with the decision." However, the IIHF will ultimately act in accordance with the CAS's ruling.
While the Ukrainian hockey federation stated it respects the authority and status of the CAS, they align with the IIHF in its disagreement.
"We express deep indignation at such a decision made in the conditions of a full-scale war. The threats that became the basis for the suspension of Russian teams in 2022 have not disappeared, but on the contrary, have only intensified."
"In particular, on the night of October 18-19, another ice arena in Ukraine was damaged by a Russian missile strike, the twelfth since the Russian teams were suspended. Russian aggression continues to claim the lives of civilians and lead to the destruction of civilian infrastructure."
This ruling complicates international tournaments in the immediate future from logistical and geopolitical perspectives. With the world juniors less than two months away, formats, schedules, security and accommodations have been planned.
Additionally, Ukraine has qualified for the men's world championship in Germany that will take place in May next year. Russian participation in the same event could cause significant controversy.
"As an IIHF member, we have clearly and unequivocally stated this both to the IIHF Council and in the hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," German hockey federation chairman Frank H. Lutz wrote in a translated statement.
"The ruling fundamentally alters the situation for the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. Allowing Russia to participate would have significant security, political, and economic consequences for us as hosts. We are now evaluating the ruling together with the IIHF and will provide information on the next steps."
Czechia will host the U18 women's world championship on Jan. 8, 2027, just three days after the world juniors conclude.
"The current position of Czech Hockey does not change with the CAS decision," Czech Hockey general secretary Jan Černý wrote. "We do not agree with Russia's participation in IIHF tournaments during the war aggression in Ukraine."
Heikki Hietanen, president of the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation, expressed his disagreement while adding that he believes Belarus shouldn't be allowed to participate.
Belarus was recently reinstated at the IIHF's conference in Switzerland back in May, allowing them to participate in world championship events throughout the 2026-27 season.
"The decision is incomprehensible in its entirety," Heikki wrote in a translated release. "The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation strongly condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and in our opinion, there are no conditions for Russia or Belarus to participate in international ice hockey activities in the current situation."
"The Austrian Ice Hockey Federation (ÖEHV) regrets the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," the organization wrote. "The federation's position remains unchanged: The ÖEHV clearly rejects Russia's return.
"The Austrian Ice Hockey Federation stands behind the IIHF and is supporting the world governing body in examining the next possible steps. The potential impact on Austria's national teams is being analyzed."
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