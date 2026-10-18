Is Devon Levi The True No. 1 Goalie Of The Future In Edmonton?

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 6:06 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 6:06 PM
Devon Levi is settling in comfortably in his new role with the Edmonton Oilers. Is his high level of play lately enough to call him the Oilers' goaltender of the future?
Devon Levi was a low-cost off-season pickup. Just eight games into the 2026-27 NHL season, he’s at the center of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending conversation.
Edmonton acquired Levi from the Buffalo Sabres on July 1 for a 2028 third-round pick after the Oilers decided not to bring back Connor Ingram. By retaining Tristan Jarry, GM Stan Bowman opted for a three-goalie setup. The Oilers lost Frederik Andersen to injury before the season started, so Levi, a 24-year-old with limited NHL experience, got a real chance to earn playing time.
His start was rocky. Levi allowed seven goals on 22 shots in his Oilers debut against the Vancouver Canucks, though Edmonton won 9-7. Since then, he has settled in. He is now 4-1-0 with an .898 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average, including a 39-save night in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Even in his only loss this season, he was excellent against the Utah Mammoth. He’s been giving the Oilers a chance to win in every game he starts.
Why There's Optimism
Levi looks calm, controlled, and relaxed. He doesn’t panic in goal and stays confident, regardless of the outcome. Frankly, the outcome is typically pretty good, and it’s been a while since the Oilers have had that combination of poise and production in the crease.
The sample size is small, but the early results are solid. He’s young, ready to take the next step, and the timing might be ideal for both sides.
Why There's Caution
His youth is as much a blessing as it could be a curse. His NHL track record is limited. Over 39 games with Buffalo, he had a .894 SP and a 3.29 GAA, and his AHL save percentage dipped to .904 last season. The Sabres were willing to move him for just a third-round pick, which says something about how they valued him.
A .898 SP is not elite, and the Oilers have been playing better in front of him. Babcock’s defensive structure deserves some credit.
This could be a goaltender coming into his own, having figured things out and emerged from a tougher situation in Buffalo. This could also be an early bump that comes with switching teams and starting fresh.
The Competition
Tristan Jarry has been better this season. He’s 2-0-1 with an .873 save percentage. If he’s truly back, it’s too early to declare Levi the starter, even if early indications suggest Babcock is choosing Levi over Jarry.
Meanwhile, Andersen, who led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup last season, is the bigger question mark. Reports put his return around December. When he returns, the crease gets crowded again.
thehockeynews.comNHL Power Rankings: Oilers And Rangers Rapidly Rising After Star-Powered Scoring SurgeThe Vegas Golden Knights hold on to the No. 1 spot in this week's NHL power rankings, while the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers are quickly challenging for top spots with their recent performances.
Too Soon To Say Levi Is A Legit Starter
Levi has taken advantage of his opportunity, but a few starts on a hot-starting team isn’t enough to crown him a true No. 1. The real tests are coming. The Oilers are about to face stronger teams, get a full roster of healthy players back, and figure out what this 6-1-1 roster is all about.
Andersen’s return, a rough stretch of games, and the grind of an 84-game season could change things in a hurry. Yes, Levi looks good early, but he needs more time to prove he’s the real deal.
If Levi can get his save percentage back above .900 and hold it there, that’s a start. Once he gets his first 25 starts in an Oilers jersey, Edmonton can decide if he’s the kind of goalie you bank on early or bridge as a pending RFA.
The Oilers may have found their answer for far less than anyone expected. But before they hand him the keys and a multi-year, lucrative deal, they need more games to be sure they made the right call.
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