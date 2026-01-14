Is Flyers Coach Rick Tocchet To Blame For Matvei Michkov's Sophomore Slump?

"He's trying," Tocchet told reporters. "I'd like to see him separate himself in the corners. He's easily checked. I know there's some reasons because of it. We've got to keep working with him… he's got to get a little more separation, skating away from people. It looks like he's just kind of stuck in mud sometimes. We've got to get him out of it. There's some reasons for it, and we've got to keep working with him."