Is Mitch Marner The Best Pick For The NHL's Conn Smythe Trophy?

Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights are nearly in the Stanley Cup final. He and four other players are strong contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which Gary Pearson examines further for BetMGM.
After the seismic developments of the previous few days, namely the likely downfall of Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche, the spotlight for the Conn Smythe Trophy watch has shifted to new hockey odds favorite Mitch Marner.
I should have written a disclaimer for Toronto Maple Leafs fans prior to the lede.
Does Marner, the leading scorer in these playoffs, constitute the best pick as the final beckons, or is another player going to rise to prominence?
Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens
Jakub Dobes isn't among the lead candidates purely because of his team's Eastern Conference final deficit. The rookie goaltender continues to give the Montreal Canadiens a chance to win despite being thoroughly outplayed.
In Game 3, Dobes turned aside 35 of 38 shots for a .921 save percentage. Without him, the game would have been long over before the Habs eventually lost in overtime.
Dobes has 1.47 goals saved above expected through three games of the Eastern Conference final compared to Frederik Andersen's minus-2.71, according to moneypuck.com. Only twice since Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has Dobes finished a game with a sub-zero goals saved above expected.
If the Habs come back and prevail, Dobes will be a front-runner. Admittedly, that's a gargantuan if.
Carter Hart, G, Vegas Golden Knights
Carer Hart is quickly becoming part of the Conn Smythe Trophy conversation, thanks to his performances over the last 10 games, in which he has allowed two goals or fewer eight times.
Since Game 6 against the Utah Mammoth, Hart is sporting a .939 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average.
Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes
While Andersen has been palpably inferior to Dobes through three games, he finds himself in the ascendancy, both in the series and the Conn Smythe odds.
The Hurricanes' netminder has endured three straight contests with sub-zero goals saved above expected. In fairness, it's more challenging to stay sharp facing fewer shots, but that's the card he's been dealt.
Despite the slightly subpar start to the Eastern Conference final, Andersen has allowed more than two goals only once in 11 playoff games. And he's 5-0 in overtime, which is a credit to his calm demeanor and reflects his vast experience.
Taylor Hall, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall scored his first goal of the Eastern Conference final in Game 3 and his fourth of the post-season. He has 13 points in 11 games for 1.18 points per game, the fourth-most of those remaining.
Hall is unquestionably playing the best hockey of his career, which isn't surprising considering he's searching for his first Stanley Cup in his 16th NHL season.
Desperation suits the 34-year-old.
Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
While by no means the shoo-in to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, a couple of more dominant performances will make it possible, albeit unlikely, for Marner to win even if the Golden Knights don't win the Cup.
Presuming he advances to the Stanley Cup final, a pretty safe bet considering only four teams have overturned a 3-0 series deficit, Marner will be in pole position to capture the coveted honor.
Leading the playoffs in points (21) and points per game (1.40), he plays an influential role in every aspect, including being a linchpin on a penalty kill that is the second-best of the remaining teams (87.2 percent).
By Gary Pearson, BetMGM