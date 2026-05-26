NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 26 Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday. In the Eastern Conference final, the Carolina Hurricanes took the series lead. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Carolina Hurricanes scored an overtime-winner for the second straight match to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference final on Monday.
Andrei Svechnikov scored his second goal of the playoffs as Carolina outshot the Montreal Canadiens 38-13 in Game 3.
After the Vegas Golden Knights won Game 3 on Sunday, they have a chance to sweep the Colorado Avalanche, win the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl and book a place in the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday.
Here are series updates, Tuesday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 26 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Colorado at Vegas, Tuesday, May 26, 9 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 3-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 15 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 15 games
3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 17 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 12 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 17 games
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