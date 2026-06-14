Is The NHL Heading Into The Golden Age Of Defensemen?

Moritz Seider is getting better every year; Miro Heiskanen is finally going into an off-season that isn’t filled with injuries, so he should be looked at as a top name going into next season; Jackson LaCombe just had a breakout season and went to the Olympics at age 25; Jake Sanderson is looking like a true No. 1 guy at 23 years old, Minnesota should feel lucky because they have two top-pair guys, and Brock Faber happens to be 23 years old.