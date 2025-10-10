Islanders' Jonathan Drouin Suspended One Game For Cross-Checking

New York Islanders left winger Jonathan Drouin is suspended for one game, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday.

Drouin will sit out the Islanders' home-opener on Saturday against the Washington Capitals after he delivered a high cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins center Connor Dewar on Thursday night. He received a major penalty and game misconduct as a result.

As the department's video explanation discussed, Drouin and Dewar engaged in light stickwork after the whistle as a scrum developed around the net. Drouin slashed Dewar, while Dewar shoved Drouin in return.

Drouin then raised his stick with both hands and delivered a high, forceful blow with the stick that hit Dewar in the face and caused him to fall to the ice. NHL Player Safety noted that Drouin said he did not intend to hit Dewar in that manner.

"It is important to note that while sticks occasionally ride up an opponent's body or equipment and land higher than intended during a net-front battle, this is not such a case," the video said.

The cross-check was after the whistle and was not considered a hockey play, and Drouin chose to raise his stick that high, the video said.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, Drouin will forfeit $20,833.33 of salary. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

This is Drouin's first time being suspended. He was previously fined $5,000 in 2022 for cross-checking while he played for the Montreal Canadiens.

Drouin also scored against the Penguins in the season opener, a 4-3 loss. In 608 career games, the 30-year-old has 108 goals and 267 assists for 375 points. He also has 27 points in 43 playoff games.

Drouin signed a two-year contract with a $4-million cap hit with the Islanders on July 1 after spending two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.