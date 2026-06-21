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'It’s Over For The League': Social Media Reacts To Brady Tkachuk Blockbuster Trade To Panthers

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Andre Leal
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Updated Jun 21, 2026, 23:03
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The hockey world was rocked by the Florida Panthers' acquisition of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on Sunday. Here is how social media reacted to the blockbuster trade.

The Florida Panthers shocked the hockey world when they made two massive trades on Sunday, their second one being one of the biggest deals in recent memory.

After trading away Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken in the afternoon, Panthers GM Bill Zito acquired Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to unite with his brother Matthew in Florida.

The Senators received the ninth and 25th overall picks for this year's draft, as well as a 2029 first-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick.

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Of course, with such a heavy trade, and the Panthers set to become Stanley Cup contenders once again next season, here is how the hockey community and social media reacted to the blockbuster deal between Florida and Ottawa.

"I don’t know how many times I’ve said it the east runs through Florida now they’ll just be walking through it," @Jrozz04 posted on X.

"Oh my god the Panthers cooked," @Freudy said on X.

"Come on this can't be true! He said he was staying!" @koolaid24 reacted.

"Trading Brady Tkachuk for a couple of mystery boxes LOL," @Chamber32Doors said on X.

"Please tell me you’re hacked," @TkaptainTkachuk posted.  

"Big step back for Ottawa. Panthers want to make another push," @Patch_101 said on X.

Even though the Panthers had a down year this past season, many still expect Florida to be Stanley Cup contenders in 2026-27. Now, with the addition of Tkachuk to Florida's battle-tested roster, the NHL should fear the Panthers.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are reportedly reuniting on the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade heading into NHL draft week, according to multiple reports.
thehockeynews.comReports: Florida Panthers Acquiring Ottawa Senators Captain Brady TkachukMatthew and Brady Tkachuk are reportedly reuniting on the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade heading into NHL draft week, according to multiple reports.

"It’s over for the league, this year was nice while it lasted," @Jay_Jay9517 reacted on X.

"Hardest team to play against in the league again," @the312James posted.

"This is great for the league and devastating for the Sens," @Shanaplan25 said on X.

"Panthers are going all in that’s for sure!! Can’t wait to see the Tkachuk brothers play together!" @HockeyCheese365 wrote on X.

With the Panthers getting that much better from Sunday's deal, after already winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, fans aren't excited about what this addition means to the rest of the league.

"Crazy concept that two brothers (who are best friends) want to play together, live in Florida, and compete for a team that has a chance to win every year," @Drew22Shore reacted on X.

"I didn’t not think they could get more insufferable but here we are," @StevenOrtlieb posted on X.

"good news i can focus my hate more toward florida," @nicojsantos said on social media.

"Should have a fantasy rule in place where the other managers can veto the trade. What is this," @CanucksPTSD reacted. 

"That American Olympic team ain't beating the allegations lol," @AdamWylde wrote.

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