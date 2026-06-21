'It’s Over For The League': Social Media Reacts To Brady Tkachuk Blockbuster Trade To Panthers
Andre Leal4hUpdated Jun 21, 2026, 23:03featured
The hockey world was rocked by the Florida Panthers' acquisition of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on Sunday. Here is how social media reacted to the blockbuster trade.
6
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy