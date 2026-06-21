Florida Panthers Acquire Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are reuniting on the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade heading into NHL draft week.
The Senators received the ninth overall pick and 25th overall pick in this year's NHL draft, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027. The 2029 first-rounder is top-10 protected. TSN's Pierre LeBrun and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman had initial reports on the trade and details.
"This was not a decision we took lightly, but ultimately we did what we felt was best for the long-term future of our hockey club," Senators GM Steve Staios said in a statement. "We now possess cap space and draft capital and will be actively working to improve our roster."
Tkachuk, 26, is uniting with brother Matthew Tkachuk on a Florida Panthers squad that will try to win their third Stanley Cup in four seasons. The Senators, meanwhile, are getting draft picks to either restock their prospect pool or use as trade assets to add elsewhere.
"Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the league," Panthers GM Bill Zito said. "A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We're thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey."
Tkachuk has two seasons remaining on a seven-year contract worth about $8.2 million annually.
The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is a 6-foot-4, 226-pound power forward with a knack for piling on shots on net and hits on his opponents. Since he entered the league in 2018-19, Tkachuk ranks fifth in the NHL for most shots on goal, with 2,202, and third in hits, with 1,921.
He had 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points in 60 games this season, missing time early in the season with a thumb injury. In the playoffs, Tkachuk had 11 shots but no points and a minus-4 rating in four games.
Tkachuk, a fourth overall draft pick in 2018, finishes his Senators tenure with 213 goals and 250 assists for 463 points in 572 games.
Brothers Reunited
Tkachuk did play at the Olympics on a line with his brother. Matthew Tkachuk played on the right wing while Brady Tkachuk stayed on the left.
The brothers, who co-host their own podcast, played important roles for the American squad that won gold. Brady Tkachuk had three goals and five points in six games, while Matthew Tkachuk had six assists in six games.
What might have been a more memorable moment for the duo came one year before, when they fought Team Canada players during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Earlier on Sunday, the Panthers acquired the No. 25 pick from the Seattle Kraken, which originally belonged to the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as a 2027 conditional second-round pick in exchange for right winger Mackie Samoskevich. Florida used that first-rounder in the Senators trade.
Changing Times
In late April, after the Carolina Hurricanes swept the Senators in the first round of the playoffs, Tkachuk told reporters he is fully committed to the team and city amid constant trade speculation.
"I've always believed in this team, I've always believed playing for this city, and this city has always been good to me," Tkachuk said. "I don't really know what else other to say than what I've said countless times, and I just always still have to answer to it. All that stuff is just a distraction."
In separate reports, LeBrun, Friedman and ESPN's Emily Kaplan said there was uncertainty about Tkachuk re-signing in Ottawa when his current contract expires in July 2028.
LeBrun and Friedman reported Tkachuk's camp provided the Senators with a list of four teams the captain would consider waiving his no-move clause for: the Panthers, Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.
Ultimately, the idea of playing with his brother made Florida a fit.
LeBrun reported the Senators tried to acquire center Anton Lundell in the deal, but the Panthers did not want to trade him.
Now, the Senators have three first-round picks in this year's draft after having zero early in March.
Ottawa originally had to forfeit its first-round pick in the 2026 draft for failing to disclose Evgenii Dadonov's no-trade clause when trading him to Vegas in 2021, which led to an invalidated trade in 2022.
Under new owner Michael Andlauer, the Senators lobbied the NHL for reconsideration, and the league changed the punishment to making the team select 32nd overall. The Senators cannot trade that pick.
Now, they have picks Nos. 9 and 25 as well. They also have three third-round picks and selections in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.
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