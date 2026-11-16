Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2026 10:04 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 10:04 PM
After a Hall of Fame career that extended well beyond his 24 seasons in the NHL, Jaromir Jagr sounds prepared to officially call it quits.
Father Time comes for every hockey player, even the ageless wonders like Jaromir Jagr.
The 54-year-old hasn't suited up for a game with Kladno of the Czech Extraliga since Dec. 21, 2025, and in an interview with iSport.cz, hinted at the possibility that he could be bidding farewell to the game of hockey.
"Your body will always tell you," Jagr said. "If you listen to it, it will tell you that the time is right. If you have nothing more to give and you feel like you're doing more harm than good, it's time to leave.
"I think I've squeezed every last drop out of it."
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Jagr's playing days in the NHL ended nine years ago with the Calgary Flames, capping off a 24-year career where he played for 1,733 games across nine teams, becoming the second-highest scorer in league history.
He played just 22 games with the Flames in the 2017-18 season before returning to Czechia to play with Kladno where, starting at 45 years old, he went on to play the next nine seasons for the club. Jagr was also the majority owner of the franchise before selling his 80 percent stake in January of 2025.
While Jagr didn't officially confirm his retirement, he feels comfortable leaving the game if, in fact, he has laced up his skates for a professional team for the final time.
"I have absolutely no problem with that. If you listen to God and your body, the information comes to you," Jagr said. "You know it. You feel it. I know a lot of people will ask: How will you know it? But you will know it. When it comes, you will feel it."
Playing for as long as he did can make it difficult to step away from the game, but Jagr added that he believes the physical toll that comes with a season of hockey outweighs the highs he felt as a player.
thehockeynews.comJagr, Ovechkin And Kopitar Could Make 2029 Hall Of Fame Class The Greatest EverAlex Ovechkin has not given any indication yet of his NHL future, while Anze Kopitar is retiring, and Jaromir Jagr said he is likely not playing pro hockey again. They could make the 2029 Hockey Hall of Fame class very memorable.
"I miss the atmosphere, the moments when you can go out on the ice and have the chance to decide the match. Being a hero. I've always loved that. Connecting with the audience, the energy.
"I miss the full winter games, especially with the national team. When did we know there would be a full house. When you play away, no one wishes you well. When you're at home, they cheer. There's an overflow of energy, emotions. I miss that. But the effort, the training, the pain? Not even that."
Jagr has given a sendoff some thought, discussing the possibility of a final farewell game being hosted in his home country next summer.
"If it were to happen, the ideal date would be the beginning of August 2027," Jagr said. "There will be a World Cup in Prague a year later, and I don't know if I would still be able to skate at that time. If there is a farewell, I would like to do one in Bohemia, one in Moravia.
"I would like to bring really high-quality players. Former teammates, but also those who are still active, so that the match is of a high standard. I don't want people to come to watch old men who are messing around. I would like other players who didn't do it or didn't have the opportunity to say goodbye. There are more of them from our generation, and they would definitely deserve it too."
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