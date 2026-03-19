Jack Hughes Is Not Dumb For Suggesting The Devils Have A Chance At The Playoffs

"We still have to be a hungry group, because we're a group that wants to be competitive for a lot of years," Hughes told reporters following a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. "It's not over until it's over. We have a lot of hockey left to play. If we go on a run, we never know what's going to happen. All we can do is control what we can control. We can try to win as many games as we can and play our best. On a personal note, guys should for themselves be prideful and want to come and represent the New Jersey Devils well and hopefully want to come back here next year and play here again next year.