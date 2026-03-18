'Stop This Entitlement': Social Media Divided On Jack Hughes Wanting U.S. Golden Goal Puck

Jack Hughes doesn't sound too pleased that the puck from his gold-medal-winning goal at the Olympics is in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion," Hughes told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "Why would they have that puck?"
His comments caught the attention of hockey fans on social media platform X. Some believe Hughes deserves to keep the puck that won Team USA the gold medal over Canada, while others think the occasion is bigger than the player himself.
"This says so much more than just his statement," @oilersgm2 posted on X. "Totally fair he wants that puck as it's the biggest moment of his life/career. However, that puck, that moment, should be regarded as so much more than just his. That puck should be shared with hockey world to remember USA's moment."
"I think Jack should get this puck if he wants it," Dan Tencer wrote. "But asking why the Hall of Fame would have it? That's legit hilarious. It's at the ***Hockey Hall of Fame***…not the Burger Baron in Redwater."
"At the same time, the Hall displaying it makes sense too — that's a historic piece of hockey history," @Oxford111871 said.
On the other hand, some fans see the player's side, wanting to possess the puck he used to achieve the biggest moment of his hockey career so far.
"It's his puck...he should decide where it goes...no one else," @guitar7hockey0 said. "Yes he 'did it for his country'....but he should be able to decide. Besides, he'll keep it for a few years... then give to the HOF (whether the U.S. or NHL one) when he wants to."
"Imagine scoring the gold-medal OT-winner and then having to ask for your own puck back," @OfficialWorldM reacted.
Some fans compared Hughes' moment to Sidney Crosby's in the 2010 Olympics. Crosby scored his 'Golden Goal' for Canada against the United States, and the puck, stick and net are on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
"Remind me if Sid cried for his puck," @OilyBigDog replied with a photo of Crosby's Golden Goal display.
"Jack Hughes can't be this stupid. It's hockey history and deserves to be in the hockey Hall of Fame. Notice how Joe Sakic, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews didn't ask to keep their gold medal game winning pucks," @citchmook wrote.
The pucks Hughes and Megan Keller scored in overtime to win gold for the U.S. men's and women's teams are on display at the Hall of Fame now, along with jerseys and other items.
Hughes said if he had the puck, he would give it to his father.
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