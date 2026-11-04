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Jets' Historic Comeback Over Canadiens, Robertson's Natural Hat Trick: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Jets' Historic Comeback Over Canadiens, Robertson's Natural Hat Trick: The Hockey News Morning Skate

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Eric Cruikshank
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Nov 4, 2026 2:15 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Winnipeg Jets' four-goal comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens, Jason Robertson's natural hat trick in a win for the Dallas Stars over the Washington Capitals, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

A hefty 11-game slate on Tuesday saw 22 teams hit the ice, providing a ton of action to recap in this episode.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from last night, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Jets Rally Late For Historic Comeback Over Canadiens 

The Winnipeg Jets put together the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history, facing the deficit with just 2:39 remaining in regulation against the Montreal Canadiens. Tyrel Bauer put together a Gordie Howe hat trick, Kyle Connor scored twice, including the game-tying goal, and Dylan Samberg buried the overtime winner.

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This game snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Jets and snapped a five-game winning streak for the Canadiens.

Mammoth Take Down Maple Leafs 

The Utah Mammoth rolled into Toronto on Tuesday and picked up two points with a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Clayton Keller finished with three assists and Nick Schmaltz scored the eventual game-winner. The Mammoth are now 10-6-0 and are second in the Central Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explains why he didn't challenge for goaltender interference on the Utah Mammoth's second goal in a "disappointing" loss for the club.
thehockeynews.com'Tricky To Interpret': Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller Not Challenging For Goaltender Interference Highlights 'Disappointing' PerformanceToronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explains why he didn't challenge for goaltender interference on the Utah Mammoth's second goal in a "disappointing" loss for the club.

On the other side of this matchup, Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky bounced back with 33 saves despite his efforts coming in a loss. Additionally, Jack Roslovic scored twice and is now third on the team in goals (8) and points (18), behind only Auston Matthews and William Nylander in both categories.

Robertson's Natural Hat Trick Elevates Stars Over Capitals 

Jordan Kyrou's three-point night for the Washington Capitals was spoiled by a natural hat trick from Jason Robertson, who helped elevate the Dallas Stars to a 6-5 victory. Robertson is now tied with Mikko Rantanen for the team lead with eight goals and 18 points in 15 games this season.

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