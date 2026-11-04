Jets' Historic Comeback Over Canadiens, Robertson's Natural Hat Trick: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 2:15 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Winnipeg Jets' four-goal comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens, Jason Robertson's natural hat trick in a win for the Dallas Stars over the Washington Capitals, and more.
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