'Tricky To Interpret': Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller Not Challenging For Goaltender Interference Highlights 'Disappointing' Performance

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn
Dan Hamilton-Imagn
Nov 4, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 1:00 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explains why he didn't challenge for goaltender interference on the Utah Mammoth's second goal in a "disappointing" loss for the club.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller opened up his post-game media availability after their 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, saying "disappointed," assuming the first question would be about how he felt about the game.
The team didn't seem to have the answers regarding the evident slow start through the first period, and first half of the contest.
"That's a good question. It took a long time for us to get going, no question," Hiller said after the game. "And Bob kept us, and then took a stupid penalty. Let's call it what it is, and it cost us. Thought we had all the momentum, and didn't turn out very well for us."
Captain Auston Matthews had the same explanation about Toronto's slow start against Utah, and he also didn't really have a diagnosis.
"I don't know," he said. "I mean, there's no excuses. It doesn't matter with the schedule, the travel, the time change and all that. You got to come ready to play regardless. You're not going to have your legs every single night, but just try to find a way to compete and grind through.
"Unfortunately it took half the game, but, I thought we found it. Started competing and found some life."
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Further contributing to the loss alongside the Leafs' inability to match the Mammoth's speed early, was Utah's second goal of the game. After the goal from defenseman Andrew Peeke, the officials gathered to chat about the goal.
Mammoth forward Barrett Hayton made contact with Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck went in, and the Leafs' goaltender got spun around after the fact. The officials deemed it a good goal, and Hiller elected not to challenge the goal that gave Utah a 2-1 lead in the second period.
He explained why he didn't take the risk of challenging for goaltender interference.
"What I hoped would have been an interference call by the referee," Toronto's bench boss said. "That's what I was hoping, and when that didn't happen. Bobrovsky was in the white, but he got wiped right out. And, the rule is, it's tricky to interpret. It really is."
Ultimately, in the view of Hiller and the coaching staff, Bobrovsky being out of his crease is what kept them from pulling the trigger.
"We went through it. We've seen a lot of these, and we decided that because he was in the white, that we weren't going to challenge," he said. "But I, would have hoped there was a maybe a goalie interference call prior to that. But, that's my hope. I don't get, I don't get to make the call."
Bobrovsky himself commented on the referees' decision not to call goaltender interference, and that Hiller didn't challenge the play.
"I'm not in a position to judge the other guy's job, so it is what it is," Bobrovsky said after posting a .917 save percentage against the Mammoth. "Just stick to the next shot. And, yeah, it's unfortunate. But, again, it is what it is, the circumstances, the circumstances. And, yeah, just focus on the next shot."
The Maple Leafs are now 8-7-2 in 17 games this season. They are sixth in the Atlantic Division and tied in points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. But in terms of point percentage, they are last in the division.
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