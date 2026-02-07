'John Will Be Right There'; Gaudreau Family Pens Touching Letter As Team USA Prepares For The Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are here, and each hockey team has their own motivations for striving for a gold medal.
But Team USA has a special, albeit bittersweet motivation – and that comes from the family of late Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames star winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.
Posting on their Instagram account, the Gaudreaus spoke lovingly of Johnny's desire to represent his country at the Olympics. Johnny and Matthew’s lives were tragically lost to an impaired driver in the summer of 2024.
Johnny Gaudreau would have been about as close to a lock for the Olympics as any American player, and there’s no question the American team is grateful for the Gaudreau family’s inspirational words prior to the Games beginning.
“As the Olympics are set to begin, our family is filled with both pride and heartache knowing how much this moment meant to John,” the Gaudreaus wrote in the Instagram post. “Representing Team USA at the Olympics was one of his greatest dreams.
“In that final summer, John was training harder than ever, with his dad, pushing himself to be in the best shape of his life. He was determined to earn his spot on that Olympic roster.
“While it breaks our hearts that John won’t be there to live out that dream, we know he will be so very present with Team USA and all of his close friends competing throughout these games…moments like these remind us of the dreams they held and the impact they made on everyone who knew them. John loved this game and loved representing his country.
“Though the Olympics will be bittersweet for our family, we find comfort knowing that in the hearts of his teammates, friends, and everyone who loved watching him play, John will be right there. Go Team USA. We know John and Matty are watching with pride.”
You don’t have to be American to appreciate the inspiration Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have on Team USA. Whether you’re a hard-core hockey fan or just a casual observer of the sport, you can take the Gaudreaus’ thoughts for what they are – a loving, lasting tribute to two people taken from the world far too soon. If the American team does win gold at these Games, you can be sure the Gaudreaus will be celebrating as much as anyone.
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were elite hockey players who left their own imprint on the sport they dearly loved. Regardless of whether they were Olympians, there’s still a massive emotional and spiritual hole left behind.
But as this best-on-best tournament unfolds, it’s a comforting thought to imagine the Gaudreau brothers keeping an eye on their friends and teammates as they strive to make it to the top of the Olympic podium.
It’s a massive tragedy that we lost Johnny and Matthew Gaudeau when their lives were really only beginning. If there’s any solace to be had from the terrible loss, it comes from the notion that the hockey world will always remember them fondly and keep their memory alive in our hearts.
When the American national anthem is played at the Games, there’s no doubt the Gaudreaus’ memory will be an unforgettable part of the celebrations.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.