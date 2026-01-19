Jonathan Toews Returns To Chicago Amid A Hot Streak: 'I Want To Go Out There And Play Well'

When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Monday, it'll be the first time that center Jonathan Toews will play in that rink as a visitor.
"It's a weird situation," Toews told reporters ahead of this Central Division clash. "You don't get games like this all the time. At the end of the day, you want to win the game, so you've got to have some level of focus and not get too distracted."
The 37-year-old is returning to Chicago in great spirits and form. After a slow start to the campaign following a two-year absence, Toews has five points in his last five games.
Furthermore, the Winnipeg native has scored nine points in the last 12 games coming off the Christmas break. That equals his points total over the first 35 games of the season.
He said that while he's excited to be back in the city that carried the foundation of his NHL career, he wants to come in and continue to perform well for his club.
"It'll be cool to appreciate those moments, but at the same time, I want to go out there and play well," he said.
Toews mentioned he had this game circled on the calendar with respect to focusing on every next game.
"I thought about it a little bit, especially seeing when (Patrick Kane) went back, and he scored the overtime-winner," he said in a separate interview.
Toews elaborated on Kane and the high bar he set for his remarkable performance in his return to Chicago.
"He tends to do that," Toews laughed when speaking of his former teammate. "I stopped comparing myself to him a long time ago."
On Sunday, Kane, who is now with the Detroit Red Wings, touched on what Toews' return to the United Center would feel like.
"I remember I did like three or four different laps and (the fans) were still cheering," Kane told reporters, referring to his first game back in Chicago that took place on Feb. 25, 2024. "I'm sure it will be the same for him, maybe even more so."
Toews and the Jets got the best out of the Blackhawks in the first meeting between the two teams. He provided an assist in a 6-3 victory back on Oct. 30 in Winnipeg. Monday's outing marks the second of four instances these teams will face off this season.
For this special return, the three-time Stanley Cup champion said he has plenty of friends and family in Chicago to watch the game.
"It's always nice when they come back to town," Toews said. "I think they're enjoying it, maybe just as much, if not a little more than I am."
