Toews Returns To Chicago: Jets Travel To Windy City For Clash With Hawks

The Winnipeg Jets head to the Windy City on Monday for what promises to be one of their most memorable games of the season, and one that carries special meaning for a key Jets player.
Former longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returns to the city where he became a hockey legend, winning three Stanley Cups, setting numerous franchise records, and cementing his status as one of the greatest players ever to wear a Blackhawks jersey.
The matchup is also significant for both teams in the standings as Winnipeg and Chicago enter the game with nearly identical records, with the Jets at 19-22-6 and the Blackhawks owning just one additional overtime loss. Winnipeg has found new life since the start of 2026, as a revitalized offense has fueled four wins in their last five games.
Chicago, meanwhile, has been a team of extremes. The Blackhawks have shown they can get hot, but those stretches have often been followed by sharp downturns. Entering Monday, Chicago has dropped four of its last five games. Before that, they won five of seven, and prior to that run managed just one win in nine games.
When things click for Chicago, they can be dangerous. When they do not, the results can be among the league’s worst. Winnipeg will quickly discover which version of the Blackhawks shows up Monday in what should be a must-watch contest.
It isn't their first time doing it this season and not the first time they've done so in the last few weeks. The Leafs scored a pair of third period goals to tie things up before Max Domi would win the game for Toronto in overtime. It was a painful defeat but there were a lot of positives to take out of the win.
They earned a much needed point and are now within striking distance of a playoff spot if they can continue their hot streak while their offense has continued their renaissance with more depth forwards finding the scoresheet.
After appearing to be a potential candidate for an AHL assignment, Vladislav Namestnikov has responded in a big way, recording two assists in the loss to Toronto. Possible trade chips Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn also boosted their value by picking up points against the Maple Leafs, while Nino Niederreiter finally ended his 21-game goal drought.
Several middle-six forwards have also rediscovered their scoring touch with Alex Iafallo opening the scoring against Toronto and extended his point streak to four games. Veteran center Jonathan Toews saw his four-game goal streak come to an end Saturday, but the 37-year-old still has nine points over his last 11 games.
Their balanced attack will aim to overwhelm a Blackhawks lineup that relies heavily on superstar center Connor Bedard. Even after the 20-year-old returned from injury, Chicago has struggled to regain its rhythm, losing three of the four games he has played since coming back.
During that stretch, Bedard has been held without a goal and has recorded three assists, producing just under a point per game. Much of the offensive burden has instead fallen on top-six forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who has carried the load for Chicago in recent games.
Over his last 12 games, Bertuzzi has surprised many with eight goals and three assists for 11 points and could be another player the Jets need to keep an eye on besides Bedard.
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck Expected (12-12-5 record, 2.76 GAA, .901 SV% | VS CHI: 21-7-1 record, 2.27 GAA, .922 SV% in 29 games)
Chicago: Spencer Knight Expected (13-13-6 record, 2.61 GAA, .910 SV% | VS WPG: 0-2-1 record, 5.34 GAA, .854 SV% in three games)
