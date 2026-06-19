Jonathan Toews Will Help Make Hockey Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2029 A Banger

Jonathan Toews announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday, joining Anze Kopitar as potential Hockey Hall of Famers in 2029. Add in Jaromir Jagr and Alex Ovechkin if they retire, and we've got something special.
With the news of Jonathan Toews' retirement Friday, we can all agree that whoever it is who etches those lovely Hockey Hall of Fame plaques can start working on a plaque for Captain Serious immediately.
Ken Campbell reacts to Jonathan Toews' retirement and previews the 2029 Hockey Hall of Fame class in his latest video column.moreVideos
Toews is a Hall of Famer in every way and will be an easy choice. And depending on what happens later this off-season, the Hall of Fame's selection committee could have its easiest and quickest meeting of all-time in 2029.
Because if Jaromir Jagr and Alex Ovechkin decide to hang up their skates for good, well, that's your Hall of Fame class right there. And it will instantly become one of the best ever.
Watch more in today's video column above.
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