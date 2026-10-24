Devils, Kings, Holland & Mehta: The Past & Future Of NHL GMs

When he took over the Kings, he went after veterans to keep a contending window open, instead of retooling on the fly or leaning towards youth. He brought in Cody Ceci, Erik Haula, and Brian Dumoulin, three players in their 30s who are past their primes (plus Corey Perry and Mats Zuccarello, who are 41 and 39). It’s left the Kings looking slow and a step behind the rest of the league, especially to begin this season.