Kitchener Rangers Break CHL Record For Most Memorial Cup Final Visits

"Well, it's everything," Reid said about the record. "It really is everything. I mean, this organization is amazing. Has deep history. For me to be on a team like this, that's going on this deep of a run, and to be a part of a Memorial Cup final, and Memorial Cup in general, and to have these guys, and to be their captain, it's an amazing feeling for me. I'm very, very, very proud to have that role."