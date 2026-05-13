OHL's Kitchener Rangers Revel In A Mission Accomplished: 'They Treat Us Like Professionals'
The Kitchener Rangers pivoted after losing two players before the season. With the first coach in league history and what's described as a world-class organization, the Rangers swept the final to become OHL champs.
BARRIE, Ont. – It was the most appropriate of daggers.
With the Kitchener Rangers up a goal late and the Barrie Colts pressing 6-on-5, Kitchener's Dylan Edwards jumped a passing route near the blueline, intercepting a Colts pass and sending Sam O'Reilly (TB) up the ice for an empty-net goal to clinch a 4-2 victory and a Rangers sweep of the OHL championship.
Give full marks to the Colts for knocking off the favored Brantford Bulldogs in the conference final and meeting Kitchener without their best player, the injured Cole Beaudoin (UTA). But Kitchener played with incredible pace and poise, leaning on veterans who always seemed to make the right plays. Now, the Rangers are champions.
"So committed," said coach Jussi Ahokas. "They played for each other, and the whole staff and players were together for one goal. The boys did a great job. We were committed to playing the right way, and the boys showed it – 16 wins and two losses in the playoffs."
O'Reilly won the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award and playoff MVP, and it wasn't really a question. Even after taking a big, awkward hit midway through the second period, he played a blistering two-way game that put constant pressure on Barrie.
"I don't know if I can say enough about him," said defenseman Jared Woolley (LA). "He's a dawg, and everyone knows it. He does a lot for the boys."
Woolley and O'Reilly both came over from the archrival London Knights via trade this season, meaning both have now won three straight OHL titles.
They were key to this championship, as were a number of other veteran players, such as captain Cameron Reid (NSH).
"We had such a good year last year, surrounded by great teammates and coaches, and I wanted to do that again," Pridham said. "Last year we got knocked out, and it was pretty upsetting seeing London hoist that (conference final) trophy on our ice, so we used it as motivation all summer."
If there's an obvious message from Kitchener's roster, it's that success and a great organization are the best recruitment and retention tools. Ahokas, the Finn who is now the first European coach to win the OHL title, is part of that, too.
"He's a developmental coach," said defenseman Alexander Bilecki (2026 draft). " 'Teacher' if I had to use one word. Everybody elevates everybody's game, and he gets the best out of his guys. The organization is first-class. They treat us like professionals. And it's the guys, the coaches, all the staff is a family. Everybody wants to be here, and it's a phenomenal group."
True, 2026 draft prospect Adam Valentini chose NCAA Michigan over the Rangers, while Oscar Hemming (2026) ended up at Boston College because his Finnish contract prevented him from signing in Kitchener, but the pivot by GM Mike McKenzie to bring in the likes of O'Reilly, Woolley, Edwards and Gabriel Chiarot (VAN) via trade paid off in spades.
Chiarot's shorthanded goal in Game 4 looked like it could be the backbreaker, though the Colts gamely made a comeback before Humphreys got the game-winner on a deflection midway through the third.
In the end, the Rangers were just too much for the Colts, and now this Kitchener group can revel in a mission accomplished.
"We had a good game plan heading in," Woolley said. "The coaches set us up well and we had guys buying in. When you do that and adapt each game, it does you well."
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