Logan Stankoven Once Again Sets The Tone For The Hurricanes As They Coast Past Flyers In Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes got off to a blazing start against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1, once again thanks to the heroics of Logan Stankoven.
For those thinking the week-long layoff would make the Carolina Hurricanes rusty in Game 1 of their series against the Philadelphia Flyers, well, think again.
The Hurricanes collected 10 of the game’s first 11 shots and built an early 2-0 lead Saturday night as they coasted to a 3-0 win over the turnover-plagued Flyers at the Lenovo Center.
Rusty?
Not the focused Hurricanes. They were sharp from the outset – especially 5-foot-8, 165-pound center Logan Stankoven -- and stretched their playoff record to 5-0, during which they have never trailed at any point. They have outscored their opponents, 14-5.
“We had a good start, obviously. That’s what won the game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “After that, not much was happening.”
Stankoven, a 23-year-old center who was a second-round draft selection in 2021, had two goals and an assist to lead the Hurricanes.
Stankoven has six goals in the five playoff games, including at least one in each contest. He had 21 regular-season goals.
“His game hasn’t changed, but now the pucks are going in,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s always created opportunities. I mean, he puts in the work, so confidence has always been there because of that. He’s been playing like this all year.”
Stankoven, who praised linemates Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake, said he wasn’t concerned that the layoff would hurt him or his teammates.
“I think it’s just about getting your body ready and having a good mindset coming into the series,” he said. “My body felt good, my legs felt good. I don’t expect to score every game and have a series like the last series. I just try to provide secondary scoring, and it’s a lot of fun playing with Blaker and Hallsy, and hopefully we can continue that.”
It took Carolina only 91 seconds to score on Stankoven’s tip-in. The Hurricanes made it 2-0 just 7:30 into the game as Blake used a burst of speed to blow past winger Matvei Michkov and defenseman Travis Sanheim and scored on a backhander.
“That was the big question – how we were going to come out,” Brind’Amour said. “And obviously we answered that question. But that (Stankoven) line has been great. All of those games. Every game. Not just for five playoff games. It’s been months of it.”
After the Hurricanes took a quick 2-0 lead, the Flyers, who have not scored in the first period in any of their seven playoff games this year, huffed and puffed the rest of the night and never got back in the game.
“We didn’t come out with our best game,” Flyers winger Travis Konecny said. “Just have to flush it and regroup for the next game” on Monday.
Carolina, which swept Ottawa in Round 1, made it 3-0 when Stankoven scored late in the second period.
“He’s probably the hottest guy in hockey right now,” Blake said.
The Hurricanes won a majority of 50/50 puck battles, used their speed to their advantage, and played with a gritty style that has become their trademark.
“We know the way they play; they were just hungrier than us,” Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. “They play a simple, hard game and win a lot of one-on-one battles, and we have to be ready for that. For some reason, we weren’t.”
A goal decided all four regular-season games between the teams, and all four went beyond regulation.
But Philly was never in Saturday’s game. The Flyers came out flat after an emotional 1-0 overtime victory on Wednesday over hated rival Pittsburgh. That enabled them to win the Round 1 series in six hard-fought games.
“I thought a lot of guys were on their heels tonight,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said.
Carolina does that to its opponents.
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