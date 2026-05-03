'We Have Better Than That': Rod Brind'Amour, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Mike Reilly On Game 1 Win

On if his team set a tone in Game 1: I don't know how much one game bleeds into the other. It's important to get a win, but I don't know how much one game goes to the next.



On the start: We had a good start, obviously. That's what won us the game. There wasn't much happening, but obviously the first period was good.



On the Logan Stankoven line picking up right where they left off: That was the big question, how we were gonna come out. Obviously that answered that question. That line's been great. All three of those guys, every game, for not just five playoff games. It's been months of it. Obviously that's been the difference.



On Mike Reilly drawing in: We were kind of thinking Nikishin was gonna play, but he didn't. But Reils has done this all year. In, out. He missed 30 games there for a stretch then came right in and played well. There's a value to that veteran kind of guy who's, first of all, a pro and he showed that tonight.



On the extra defensive efforts: I think a lot of guys you could say that about. I thought we did okay defensively, maybe not so much the other way, but it all counts. It's all little plays. Miller made a great play on a backcheck and those are things that don't show up, but we obviously notice them.



On the high stick penalty on Jordan Martinook in the first period: I have the thing on my bench where I cam see them, so that's the frustration part of it that we've talked about here for a while. If I didn't see that, I wouldn't know. You can't catch it live and that's kind of what I'm talking about with using replays just to get the calls right because it's hard. We have the best officials. Nobody can do a better job, I know that. Just to help them out a little bit might be good.



On Logan Stankoven: His game hasn't changed, now it's just that pucks are going in. He's always created opportunities. He puts in the work, so the confidence has always been there because of that. We always seem to judge people on production and I get it, but he's been playing like this all year.



On Frederik Andersen: Steady. Not a lot of work there for the first half of the game or whatever, but then a couple of big saves to start the third. Then at the end we get into a little bit of penalty trouble and they pull the goalie and get a whole bunch of flurries. He's been solid. Can't understate that. That's a big deal.



On Andrei Svechnikov going down after the slash from Tyson Foerster: I didn't know what happened at the time, but when you see guys go down, it's always a scare. But he was able to comeback so I think we dodged something there.