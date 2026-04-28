Longtime NHL Broadcaster John Garrett Dies At 74: 'Cheech Was A Legend'

John Garrett, a color commentator for the past 40 years, has died. The former NHL goalie worked on Vancouver Canucks for more than 20 years.
Former NHL goalie and longtime Vancouver Canucks broadcaster John Garrett has died, Sportsnet announced Tuesday.
He was 74. No cause of death was announced.
Garrett had been working on Sportsnet's telecast crew for the first-round playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. Sportsnet syndicated ESPN's broadcast of Game 4 between Vegas and Utah on Monday night.
"It is with profound sadness we share the news of the sudden passing of John Garrett, a beloved colleague, friend, and one of the most familiar voices in Canadian hockey," Sportsnet wrote in its announcement.
Garrett, a Trenton, Ont., native, played 13 seasons between the WHA and NHL between 1973-74 and 1984-85. He suited up for the Hartford Whalers, Quebec Nordiques and Canucks across 207 career NHL games.
Not long after Garrett retired, he became a color commentator on Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts in 1986 and joined Sportsnet in 1998. He had spent time as the lead color commentator for Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames broadcasts.
For more than 20 years of his 40-year broadcast career, Garrett was the color commentator for Canucks games. He joined Sportsnet's Canucks broadcast crew for the 2002-03 season and first worked alongside play-by-play commentator Jim Hughson. From 2008-09, Garrett broke down the action alongside play-by-play man John Shorthouse.
The 2022-23 season was Garrett's last on the Canucks broadcasts. For the past three seasons, Garrett worked on national telecasts.
Garrett received the nickname 'Cheech' due to his resemblance to Cheech & Chong's Cheech Marin.
"Cheech was a legend," Sportsnet wrote. "His warmth, humor and genuine love for the game endeared him to fans and colleagues alike. He brought insight, authenticity and heart to every broadcast. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable career, but for the kindness and joy he shared with everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is stunned and saddened by Garrett's death.
"On a personal note, I always enjoyed catching up with John when our travels around the League intersected – as they did one last time on Friday night in Utah, when he broadcast the Mammoth's first-ever home playoff game.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends around the game and his many fans."
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