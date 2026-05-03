Maple Leafs Hire Mats Sundin, John Chayka To Front Office Roles

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hold a press conference on Monday to welcome Mats Sundin (senior executive advisor, hockey operations) and John Chayka (GM), according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are hiring John Chayka as their 19th GM in franchise history, while Mats Sundin will rejoin the organization as a senior executive advisor, hockey operations.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to confirm the reports, and he states that the Maple Leafs will officially announce the signings later today, with a press conference set for Monday.
Friedman also mentions that Sundin’s role is a full-time gig and that he and his family will be moving back to Toronto from Sweden, where he returned after his NHL career concluded in 2009.
Sundin was the captain of the Maple Leafs for 10 of his 13 seasons with the organization. He is the all-time points leader with 987, and recently had his goal-scoring record broken by current captain Auston Matthews, as Sundin also notched 420 goals in 981 games.
Sundin was the first overall pick of the Quebec Nordiques in 1989, and he finished his NHL career with 564 goals and 1349 points in 1346 games. His gig with the Maple Leafs will be his first role in an NHL front office.
As for Chayka, he served as the Arizona Coyotes’ GM for four seasons before leaving the team. He began as an assistant GM for one season before he was promoted to GM. He was then also given the title of president of hockey operations for the last three seasons of his Coyotes tenure.
Chayka was under a lot of scrutiny for how things ended in Arizona, but the Maple Leafs believe his six years away from the NHL will have helped him learn vital lessons and that he is now ready to lead an NHL team. Chayka was suspended by the NHL for pursuing other opportunities while serving as the GM of the Coyotes.
Chayka will still be among the youngest GMs in the NHL, as he is just 36.
According to Friedman, he expects Sudin and Chayka to “present a united front in making decisions.” However, it will be Chayka who reports to MLSE's president and CEO, Keith Pelley.
“Today is an important day for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization,” said Pelley in the Maple Leafs' press release. “I’m thrilled to welcome John and Mats to their roles, two great hockey minds that will strengthen our entire hockey club. From the start of this process, it’s been about building a championship-calibre team for our fans and our city, and today is an important step towards that goal.”
Additionally, Friedman mentions that Tie Domi, father of current Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, will not join the organization.
More information is expected to be provided at the press conference on Monday.
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