Do The Maple Leafs Really Need A Familiar Face Like Mats Sundin And Gary Roberts?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in bringing back Leafs icons Mats Sundin and Gary Roberts in a hockey operations role. But history warns against legendary players transitioning to management roles.
Sometimes, an elite NHL player can't translate their skill set to the managerial business.
There's a real danger that a team turning to an iconic performer will not turn out the way it hoped it would.
Per a TSN report, Maple Leafs ownership spoke with former captain Mats Sundin and former star power forward Gary Roberts about potential roles within the organization, which sounded to be more exploratory than anything.
While nothing is imminent regarding the Maple Leafs' decision on who will replace Brad Treliving as GM, it has to be red meat for Leafs Nation to consider bringing back two warriors in Sundin and Roberts.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley's GM search may ultimately turn in a different direction than hiring two former Leafs players to run the organization. And who knows – that decision could turn out to be the right one for the team.
But turning to a player who starred with the team to be their GM and/or president may not have the impact Pelley is seeking.
There have been instances where a former star player evolves into a difference-maker as a GM or coach. The best example right now is probably Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis, who played mainly for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers as a star player. Ditto for the Philadelphia Flyers and GM Daniel Briere.
The Rangers, meanwhile, hired former star Chris Drury as GM and president in 2021. The results have not been nearly good enough for Rangers fans, who watched their team go from being Presidents' Trophy winners to retoolers.
The same goes for former Carolina Hurricanes star Ron Francis, who just parted from his position as president of the Seattle Kraken. Francis' stints with the Canes and Kraken failed to produce the desired results, particularly in the playoffs for Carolina and overall for Seattle.
There's also former Detroit Red Wings icon Steve Yzerman, who has failed to get Detroit into the playoffs in the seven years he's served as its GM. He has drafted and added some players who make up a promising core, but he hasn't brought that roster to the next level.
Longtime Dallas Stars center Joe Nieuwendyk had an unsuccessful stint as Stars GM that led to zero playoff appearances in his four years running the team.
You can see, then, why it would be risky for the Maple Leafs to give the reins to Sundin and/or Roberts, if that were ever on the table, of course.
If there was any discussion about a hockey operations position, it would be less risky to have them start in a smaller role.
There were also rumors about the Maple Leafs interviewing Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger, who told TSN 1050 on Wednesday he never actually had an interview.
We'd rather have someone like Pronger, who hasn't been part of the Leafs' culture, than someone who has, all other considerations being equal. Because the Leafs' culture in the Modern Era hasn't led to Cup wins.
This isn't to say Sundin and Roberts have nothing to offer. They did have a decent amount of success in Toronto, and they know how to navigate the Blue-and-White waters.
Sundin is rightfully revered in his native Sweden for being one of that country's greatest players in history, and Roberts has turned his fitness obsession as a player into being one of hockey's most successful physical trainers. The two former Maple Leafs could come in and have a stellar impact on the organization.
But Leafs fans should want to enter this new management era with eyes wide open, both to the possibilities for championship glory and to the potential for disaster.
Hiring Sundin and Roberts could be a sugar rush of sorts – delicious when you take it in, but when the crash happens, you have regrets – and it might not lead to giving the team the proper competitive nutrients it needs.
Oftentimes, you need someone entirely new to the organization to effect the type of change a team truly needs. And that could ultimately be the direction the Leafs need to go in.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.