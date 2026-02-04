Marie-Philip Poulin Captains Canada's Women's Hockey Team For Third Olympics

Poulin has worn the 'C' for Canada for more than a decade, and they don't call her 'Captain Clutch' for nothing.
She's led her country as the captain in 11 major tournaments and will now be suiting up for her fifth Olympics and third with the 'C' on her chest.
The 34-year-old first captained Canada at the 2015 World Championship. Canada lost to the USA in the gold medal game, but Poulin recorded six points in five games.
Her first Olympics as captain were in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where Poulin put up another six-point campaign. However, Canada lost the gold medal game to the Americans again.
In fact, Poulin's first triumph in a major best-on-best competition as Canada's captain was in the 2021 World Championship in Calgary. Poulin scored three goals and nine assists in that tournament, including the golden goal in overtime against the Americans.
One year later, the Montreal Victoire captain impressed in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Canada won gold for the first time under Poulin's captaincy, and she had one of the greatest Olympic hockey campaigns in history.
In seven contests, Poulin scored six goals and 17 points, tying Hayley Wickenheiser's scoring record of 17 points in a single Olympic campaign. However, teammate Sarah Nurse scored 18 points in the same tournament, making her the sole leader of that record.
Later that year, at the World Championship, Canada won gold again, with Poulin recording five goals and 10 points for the Canadians.
In the 2025 World Championship, Poulin led the tournament in scoring with four goals and 12 points, but Canada lost to the Americans in overtime of the gold medal game.
Canada's captain will look to guide the Canadians to their second straight gold at the 2026 Olympics.
