Mark Scheifele Setting Jets Franchise Records Highlights His Refreshing Loyalty To Winnipeg

Having an elite talent like Scheifele happily stay in Winnipeg and continue to thrive in his 14th full season has to make Jets fans happy. Losing Hellebuyck stings, but if you’re a Winnipeg supporter who sees a high-end competitor in Scheifele – who now has 26 points in 21 games this season – you must be elated that Scheifele is still a difference-maker and a proud member of the organization at this point in his career.