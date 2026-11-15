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Mark Scheifele Setting Jets Franchise Records Highlights His Refreshing Loyalty To Winnipeg

Mark Scheifele Setting Jets Franchise Records Highlights His Refreshing Loyalty To Winnipeg

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Adam Proteau
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Nov 15, 2026 10:37 PM

The Winnipeg Jets had to endure losing star goalie Connor Hellebuyck this season, but there was some positive news Saturday when star Jets center Mark Scheifele passed late Jets icon Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise lead in points. And Scheifele's ongoing loyalty to the Jets is just as important.

It hasn’t been an easy year for Winnipeg Jets fans.

They’ve had to live out the Connor Hellebuyck saga in real time, basically forcing his way out of Winnipeg. And they got pennies on the dollar for Hellebuyck, while putting together a 10-8-3 record that currently has them out of the Stanley Cup playoff picture.

However, on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Jets had some great news: not only did they earn their sixth straight win – a 5-4 shootout victory – but star center Mark Scheifele became the franchise’s all-time points leader, posting a goal and four points to reach the 933-point mark and pass late Winnipeg icon Dale Hawerchuk’s franchise high of 929 points. Scheifele’s goal was his 379th of his outstanding career, tying Hawerchuk for the franchise’s all-time goal record.

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Having an elite talent like Scheifele happily stay in Winnipeg and continue to thrive in his 14th full season has to make Jets fans happy. Losing Hellebuyck stings, but if you’re a Winnipeg supporter who sees a high-end competitor in Scheifele – who now has 26 points in 21 games this season – you must be elated that Scheifele is still a difference-maker and a proud member of the organization at this point in his career. 

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Tied with legend Dale Hawerchuk, the Winnipeg veteran faces a struggling Chicago defense to claim the franchise scoring crown and extend the Jets' five-game winning streak.
thehockeynews.comMark Scheifele Poised to Become Jets' All-Time Points Leader Saturday in ChicagoTied with legend Dale Hawerchuk, the Winnipeg veteran faces a struggling Chicago defense to claim the franchise scoring crown and extend the Jets' five-game winning streak.

It’s hard to envision anyone challenging Scheifele’s franchise marks anytime soon. Without an abundance of national and international fanfare, Scheifele has gone about his business diligently, and he’s endeared himself to Winnipeggers with his consistently elite performance.

Of course, Jets fans have the same metric as any other team’s supporters have for their star players – winning, especially in the post-season – but there’s something to be said for Scheifele’s ongoing loyalty to the franchise. 

After months of speculation, a trade request, and a standoff between the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck, the 33-year-old attempted to clear the air on Tuesday in his return to the city he called home for the past 11 seasons.
thehockeynews.com'Uncertainty With My Career': Hellebuyck Explains Factors Leading To Trade Request From JetsAfter months of speculation, a trade request, and a standoff between the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck, the 33-year-old attempted to clear the air on Tuesday in his return to the city he called home for the past 11 seasons.

Nobody will have the impact Hawerchuk had on the Jets. He was a humble superstar, and passed far too soon. But Scheifele will appeal to younger generations of Winnipeg fans, and someday, there will be a Jets player who comes along and passes him for the goals and points record.

Granted, it may take a while. But when Hawerchuk was dominant, it was difficult for Jets fans to picture a player who would someday pass his records. And then Scheifele came along to reset the bar.

In the end, records are made to be broken. But loyalty is just as important as anything, and through thick and thin, Scheifele has been every bit the leader and icon Jets fans hoped he would be.

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