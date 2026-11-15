Mark Scheifele Setting Jets Franchise Records Highlights His Refreshing Loyalty To Winnipeg

Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 10:37 PM
The Winnipeg Jets had to endure losing star goalie Connor Hellebuyck this season, but there was some positive news Saturday when star Jets center Mark Scheifele passed late Jets icon Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise lead in points. And Scheifele's ongoing loyalty to the Jets is just as important.
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