'Uncertainty With My Career': Hellebuyck Explains Factors Leading To Trade Request From Jets

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 7:40 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 7:40 PM
Updated Nov 10, 2026 7:48 PM
After months of speculation, a trade request, and a standoff between the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck, the 33-year-old attempted to clear the air on Tuesday in his return to the city he called home for the past 11 seasons.
Connor Hellebuyck has made his highly anticipated return to Winnipeg.
The 33-year-old goaltender spoke to media for the first time as a member of the New Jersey Devils, looking to provide some clarity on the events that led to his trade request and eventual departure from the organization he spent the previous 11 seasons with.
And more pressingly, why he isn't playing on Tuesday in front of the Winnipeg crowd at Canada Life Centre.
"I'm 14 days into a new team and they handle their business differently than I'm used to," Hellebuyck said. "I said my piece and I said I felt it was my duty to play this game, I want to play, and I had a good conversation with the coach and (GM Sunny Mehta) and I left that conversation understanding where they're at and why they're making their decision, and I respect it."
Minutes after posting a 23-save shutout against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday to improve his record to 5-0-0 to start the season, Devils GM Sunny Mehta released a statement indicating that Hellebuyck would not hit the ice against his former club. Mehta cited a reduction in the team's expected win probability as a reason behind the decision.
After addressing that topic, Hellebuyck began to answer questions with fans and media wanting to know where everything went wrong between the Jets and the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.
"There's no one singular moment that wasn't important in all of this decision-making and this is over a span of time," Hellebuyck said. "I will say, with all the uncertainty I was experiencing, there was some moments and some things that happened to my family that for me crossed the line.
"I felt (that) made that decision very certain that I needed to be a good husband a good father and do what's best for my family. But there was there's more that made me and my family uncomfortable on top of some uncertainty with my career."
That uncertainty may have stemmed from the Jets' failure to make the playoffs last season. It was the first time in seven years that Hellebuyck hadn't made a post-season appearance, and the netminder bluntly addressed the team's shortcomings in an exit interview in April, which was the last time he spoke to media as a member of the Jets.
"When I spoke then I was very emotional," Hellebuyck added. "It was coming off of a season where we missed playoffs where I really didn't expect that to ever happen in that contract length.
"That's why this has taken so long, because I don't want this to be emotional I want this to mean something. I don't want to have to say the wrong thing and try to walk it back like everything I say today is gonna have meaning to it."
When asked about whether or not his experience at the Olympics as a member of Team USA had any impact on his return to Winnipeg or the subsequent decision to ask for a change of scenery, Hellebuyck chose to highlight the positives and negatives of playing in a Canadian market as an American-born player.
"I'd be lying to you if I said that my life hasn't changed since the Olympics," Hellebuyck noted. "But when you're looking at the border issues, I've had a good team around me. I've navigated my life here pretty well. Is there some difficulties with being American playing in Canada? Definitely. But there's also a lot of positives.
"The hockey market in Canada is bizarre. It's incredible to play in front of, and as a hockey player, you love you love that. I don't want to speak anything poorly on one or the other, they're both just different markets and I enjoy both of them. I've enjoyed my time here and I don't want to say that there is a border issue in this decision.
"I started my family here and I grew up here and I've made a lot of connections here. I don't want anyone to think I don't love it here."
Border issues aside, Winnipeg has struggled to be a destination for free agents, and it's the worst kept secret in the league that players with trade protection typically have the Jets on their list.
As the most decorated player in the franchise's history, Hellebuyck is aware of the perception that comes with his decision to leave the market.
"I spent majority of my career speaking the other narrative. Speaking how much I loved it there and how this is a destination to play you should want to play here. I signed long term hoping it would show that this is a good place to be a good hockey player and enjoy the hockey market.
"That's why I don't want this to get out of hand. It's not fair for the city. It's not fair for the organization. It's not fair to me, and it's not fair to the guys over in that locker room."
While the reception of the fanbase and the market of Winnipeg is one thing, having a coach respond negatively can cut deeper. After amicably answering questions for months, tensions boiled over on Monday when Jets head coach Scott Arniel spoke candidly, saying that Hellebuyck "gave up" on the group in Winnipeg.
While it's tough to hear, Hellebuyck understands the frustrations from all parties.
thehockeynews.com'He Just Gave Up On Us': Jets' Arniel Talks Hellebuyck Trade, Devils' Decision To Sit Goalie OutWinnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel did not shy away when asked to share his thoughts on the New Jersey Devils' decision to sit Connor Hellebuyck ahead of his return to Canada Life Centre.
"From an emotional standpoint, that hurts but I understand like there's a lot of emotions going on right now," Hellebuyck said. "I'm not gonna tell anyone what's right and what's wrong and how you should feel and how you should act. It's your life and however you want to embrace what's going on, you should."
Even handling a message like that from a coach pales in comparison to how it feels to potentially have relationships impacted with teammates you battled with night-in, night-out.
"I've essentially grown up with a lot of these guys and gone to battle with them and I still view them as very close friends of mine," Hellebuyck said. "When this is all said and done, I will remain that way. But there comes a time in your life where you have to choose to be a husband and a father first, and then do what's best for your career, and I feel like in this scenario and in this circumstance that's what I'm doing."
Regardless of the long-term effects of Hellebuyck's decision, he's focused on taking this season one game at a time, and is ready for whatever the Winnipeg fans have in store for him on Tuesday.
"This is another NHL hockey game, and for me and the entertainment side of things, I look forward to seeing what this crowds reaction is," Hellebuyck said. "I've been on the other side of it I know how awesome they are and I know how much they cherish their team."
"However they want to bring their energy to the game, I embrace it.
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