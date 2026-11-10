'Uncertainty With My Career': Hellebuyck Explains Factors Leading To Trade Request From Jets

"I've essentially grown up with a lot of these guys and gone to battle with them and I still view them as very close friends of mine," Hellebuyck said. "When this is all said and done, I will remain that way. But there comes a time in your life where you have to choose to be a husband and a father first, and then do what's best for your career, and I feel like in this scenario and in this circumstance that's what I'm doing."