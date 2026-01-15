Mitch Marner Could Give Golden Knights Better Bang For Their Buck

Of course, Marner will ultimately be judged by the same metric he was judged by in Toronto – and that's by the number of Stanley Cup playoff games he plays. If the Golden Knights are eliminated in the first or second round of the post-season this spring, the critics will be out in full force, noting that Marner can't deliver his team deep into the playoffs. But if Vegas gets to the Western Conference final and beyond, he'll be lauded for finally breaking through and experiencing impressive success on a team level.