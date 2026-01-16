Mitch Marner Doesn't Need To Be The Same Superstar He Was With Maple Leafs

In a lot of ways, Marner's transition has a lot in common with Phil Kessel's transition from top-line option in Toronto to playing a third-line role in Pittsburgh. As you remember, that backseat role, which had Kessel playing behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the famed HBK Line, led to back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins. It also contributed to Kessel shedding his prickly persona and coming out of his shell to become one of the league's most beloved players.