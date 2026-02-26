More Power To The Maple Leafs If They Become Trade Deadline Buyers

Their mediocre season continued with a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their return from the Olympic break, keeping them second-last in the Atlantic Division. But they're not waving the towel yet, nor should they.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley sent a letter to season ticket holders on Wednesday, saying the team will do whatever is needed to take the next step, even in the face of slim chances of making the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"This team has made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, the longest streak in the NHL and something to be proud of," Pelley wrote in the letter, first published by TSN. "But as I have said since joining the organization, our goal is to not just make the playoffs, and we will do whatever is needed for this team to make the next step."
As long as they don't even think of trading young up-and-coming players and prospects, such as right winger Easton Cowan and defenseman Ben Danford, then more power to Leafs GM Brad Treliving to try to improve his group by the March 6 NHL trade deadline.
There's no reason for Toronto's $5 million in projected trade deadline cap space to just sit there unused. But it's possible, and possibly the best course of action, for Treliving to be a hybrid buyer and seller in the next week.
For instance, dealing pending UFA right winger Bobby McMann for a high draft pick and/or prospect makes sense for the Maple Leafs' long-term picture. At the same time, Treliving could pick up experienced help for his team. They've averaged the sixth-most goals against while solid defensive defenseman Chris Tanev has dealt with injury issues, so finding a veteran shutdown blueliner would be a start. Finding an upgrade on the right wing is another option.
The Leafs' depth in net could also allow them to move on from one goalie and acquire players who will help Toronto get on a roll and make the type of push that will get them into the post-season this year. A veteran hand, such as goaltender Anthony Stolarz, will be very valuable if Treliving puts him on the trade block.
But back to the challenge at hand: it's going to be a daunting task for Toronto to get back into the playoff picture. They sit six points behind the Boston Bruins, which sit in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. There are three other teams between the Leafs and Bruins.
As it stands, it will take a prolonged stretch of great hockey for the Leafs to squeeze back into a playoff spot. Any loss, such as the one on Wednesday when the Lightning had two goals disallowed and still managed to score three unanswered goals before Toronto got on the board, will be a gutpunch from this point onward.
That said, if the Maple Leafs immediately correct course and stay within a handful of points of the wild-card teams, Pelley has made it clear that making the playoffs is part of the goal, and doing what it takes to acquire talent that can help the team take the next step is another part.
Because when you have Auston Matthews and William Nylander in their prime, you have to give them as much talent as you can find.
Thus, we should be expecting Treliving's team to make waves as a buyer at this year's trade deadline, even if it means selling a depth asset for draft and prospect capital in the process. The Maple Leafs want to extend their streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 10 years, and adding assistance on the trade front is the right move for the Buds to achieve that goal.
In the bigger picture, the Leafs' competitive window hasn't closed just yet. And Treliving trading for help is the best road forward.
