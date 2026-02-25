Maple Leafs CEO Keith Pelley Says Team Will Do 'Whatever Is Needed' To Contend In 2025-26 Despite Slim Playoff Chances

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley has reportedly written a letter to Toronto Maple Leafs season-ticket holders, discussing the club's turbulent season and what could be coming next.
The Maple Leafs haven't had the easiest of seasons due to injuries to some of their key players. Currently, they sit six points out of the final wild-card spot with six games remaining until the NHL's trade deadline on Mar. 6.
Several question marks surround this team as they enter this stretch of games. The number one topic: Will they be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Toronto has a couple of unrestricted free agents who could fetch some value, such as Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton.
Though maybe the Maple Leafs elect to hold onto those pieces if they come out of the Olympic break strong? Either way, Pelley and the Maple Leafs are going to do whatever is necessary to make the team a contender again.
"The 2025-26 season for the Maple Leafs, so far, has been a series of ups and downs, and unfortunately with a number of key injuries that have affected the team, we are not currently in the position we had anticipated, but that is professional sports," Pelley wrote in the letter to season-ticket holders, acquired by TSN. "This team has made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, the longest streak in the NHL and something to be proud of, but as I have said since joining the organization, our goal is to not just make the playoffs, and we will do whatever is needed for this team to make the next step.
"Being able to witness and be a part of the passion and commitment that Leafs Nation has for this team is an honour and we will not stop until we deliver a championship to our loyal Leafs fans and the City of Toronto.
"We understand this team’s strengths, as well as the areas we need to address, and we know that with the support of our fans, we will achieve this ultimate goal together. While we always strive to be as open as possible, I know that you understand, in the world of professional sports, protecting competitive advantages is paramount and limits our ability to reveal team strategy until the appropriate time."
After Brendan Shanahan's contract as President of Hockey Operations with the Maple Leafs wasn't renewed last spring, it was clear that Pelley would be more involved with the team as CEO of MLSE.
Pelley has been seen with the team numerous times this season and was at Toronto's practice on Tuesday, a day before their first game after the Olympic break against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
These next three games, all against divisional opponents, will likely dictate the rest of Toronto's season. If they win a majority, they could attempt a playoff push. But if they come out of the gate slowly, the club will likely be sellers at the trade deadline.
According to TSN, the practical aspect of Pelley's email was also to tell season-ticket holders that, with the NHL schedule expanding to 84 games next season, their packages will remain the same (41 regular-season games, plus an exhibition).
However, they will have first dibs on buying tickets for the extra home game on the schedule.