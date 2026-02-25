Maple Leafs CEO Keith Pelley Says Team Will Do 'Whatever Is Needed' To Contend In 2025-26 Despite Slim Playoff Chances

"The 2025-26 season for the Maple Leafs, so far, has been a series of ups and downs, and unfortunately with a number of key injuries that have affected the team, we are not currently in the position we had anticipated, but that is professional sports," Pelley wrote in the letter to season-ticket holders, acquired by TSN. "This team has made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, the longest streak in the NHL and something to be proud of, but as I have said since joining the organization, our goal is to not just make the playoffs, and we will do whatever is needed for this team to make the next step.