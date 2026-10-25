Morgan Rielly Has Found The Sweet Spot, Rebounding For Maple Leafs This 2026-27 Season

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 9:39 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 9:39 PM
Updated Oct 25, 2026 9:47 PM
Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly had a terrible 2025-26 season, and no teams were interested in trading for him this summer. But Rielly has bounced back in a major way this season, and he's become a terrific example of a veteran who still has gas left in the tank.
As he entered the 2026-27 regular season, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was at a low point. At 32 years old, Rielly was coming off a season in which he had only 36 points in 78 games – his worst full-season total since 2016-17 – and he was rightfully criticized (along with the rest of the Maple Leafs) for struggling at both ends of the ice.
Rielly had earned his place as one of Toronto’s bedrock members, but there were scores of Leafs fans demanding he be traded – and when that didn’t happen despite Rielly giving Buds GM John Chayka a short list of teams he’d waive his no-trade clause for – those fans had knives out for Rielly to start the season.
However, rather than pout and be sour about his predicament, Rielly quietly went to work rehabilitating his game. And lo and behold, he’s done exactly that.
We’re not here to tell you Rielly is a Norris Trophy front-runner, but Rielly has produced nine points in 13 games – the most of any Maple Leafs blueliner.
Rielly is also tied for third in the NHL for primary assists with seven. Only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid have recorded more. He's also tied with Quinn Hughes for the fourth-most assists provided at 5-on-5.
Leafs coach Jim Hiller has found Rielly a reliable ‘D’ partner in Troy Stecher, and although Rielly will never be known as a shutdown D-man, Hiller clearly trusts him, as he’s averaged 20:18 of ice time in his past five games.
thehockeynews.com'It's Not Hard': Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly Doesn't See Issue With Offensive Tendencies With D-Partner Darren RaddyshThere is room for improvement from the Toronto Maple Leafs' pairing of Morgan Rielly and Darren Raddysh. But there is no panic regarding the offensive tendencies of the two blueliners.
Now, could there come a point where Chayka finds a trade partner for Rielly? Sure there could. But by playing well coming out of the gate this season, Rielly has helped his value, both internally and around the league. And if he winds up sticking around for at least the rest of this season, Rielly can be a calming veteran influence and an example of professionalism for the Maple Leafs’ young players to emulate.
Rielly has another three seasons under contract at $7.5 million per season, and his no-trade clause lasts for next season. So he ultimately holds the cards when it comes to where he’ll be playing. But he has answered his critics by being a key component in the Leafs’ current hot streak, and as the salary cap ceiling continues to rise exponentially, Rielly’s salary won’t be seen as a burden.
And that’s what Toronto fans should be happy about. You never want to see a proud veteran humiliated, especially one who has embraced being a Maple Leaf through the good and bad times. So Rielly getting his groove back is turning out to be one of many feel-good stories in Leafs Land this season.
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As a player’s level of effectiveness falls off in their mid-30s, they’re going to need to be protected by their coach when it comes to their ice time and their overall usage. But he’s been a terrific example of a player rebounding from a season in which they cratered, and if the Maple Leafs are going to make the Stanley Cup playoffs and go on a deep post-season run, they’re going to need Rielly to continue to show he’s got gas left in his competitive tank.
Toronto can be hard on players at times, but Rielly has absorbed the blows that come in the wake of a subpar season and answered them in the best way possible, rewarding management and coaching for sticking with him.
It could’ve gone sideways for Rielly this year, and he may yet go through more tough times. But it’s admirable to see a person beloved in Toronto's dressing room punch back at his critics and continue carving out a notable place in Leafs lore.
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