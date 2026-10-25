Next Man Up: Troy Stecher Has Delivered Heart, Goals, And Stability When the Maple Leafs Needed It Most

The Leafs outscored Edmonton 7-2 despite being outshot 32-31. Their even-strength shooting percentage sat near 20 percent while Edmonton’s was near 3 percent. Toronto seemed to generate higher-quality looks from closer range in the third period, when the game opened up. MacEwen logged just 9:39 but finished plus-1. Lettieri’s goal, assisted by Gavin McKenna, came with 31 seconds left.