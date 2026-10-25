Next Man Up: Troy Stecher Has Delivered Heart, Goals, And Stability When the Maple Leafs Needed It Most

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 2:07 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 2:07 PM
Troy Stecher's Maple Leafs tenure began in November when he performed well after Chris Tanev went down with an injury. He's doing it again and scoring, too.
EDMONTON — Troy Stecher logged 24:21, scored the game-winning goal and finished plus-2 in Toronto’s 7-2 victory over his former Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. With Chris Tanev (upper-body) sidelined, the 32-year-old has absorbed increased minutes and responsibility.
He has now scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career.
Stecher described the approach against Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
“We just had a real conscious, focused effort on what our game plan was. Top to bottom, we executed that. It worked for us tonight really well.”
On the penalty kill he noted the difficulty of pre-scouting Edmonton’s looks.
“They’re just kind of freewheeling with Connor and Leon. It’s almost impossible to cover Leon when he’s on the goal line,” Stecher added.
The Leafs limited high-danger chances early and got the saves from Anthony Stolarz when breakdowns occurred.
Scoring in the building where he last played regularly before being placed on waivers last November carried weight for the defenseman.
“Obviously, it means a lot. Played parts of three years here and a couple long playoff runs with them. It was nice to get one offensively for sure.”
Stecher’s goal ended up being his second consecutive game-winner. When he scored in the final minute against the New York Rangers on Thursday, the team erupted on the bench.
“He’s been great. Just the energy that guys bring, he’s definitely at the top of the list,” Auston Matthews said of Stecher.
Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller echoed his captain.
“He gives you everything he has. He never takes a day for granted. So it’s great to see him score big goals on top of everything else he does,” Hiller said.
Stecher said his approach has not changed with the increased minutes, but it seems like he excels when he’s needed the most. The Leafs claimed Stecher in November last season amid a string of injuries on the blue line. His positive play turned into a new contract with the Leafs.
“I’ve always believed in myself and I know I can play at this level at a high level and I’ve shown that throughout my career over 11 years.”
The coaching staff’s trust has given him opportunity; he is trying to make the most of it.
Against one of the league’s highest-powered attacks, Stecher’s combination of defensive discipline and opportunistic offense provided the stability the Leafs needed.
On his own return from a knee injury that ended last season, he said the confidence was there from the start of training camp.
“I had a lot to prove to myself and to everybody else… It’s just belief in myself, in the work, in the preparation.”
The Leafs outscored Edmonton 7-2 despite being outshot 32-31. Their even-strength shooting percentage sat near 20 percent while Edmonton’s was near 3 percent. Toronto seemed to generate higher-quality looks from closer range in the third period, when the game opened up. MacEwen logged just 9:39 but finished plus-1. Lettieri’s goal, assisted by Gavin McKenna, came with 31 seconds left.
“As much as I’m happy for those guys, I’m happy for our team that they can feel that there’s other guys there to support, and it’s a pretty good feeling right now.”
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