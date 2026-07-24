Most Anticipated Homecomings Of The 2026–27 NHL Season

There has been plenty of shifting among the stars of the NHL over the past year or so. With the NHL schedule released just over a week ago, here are the most anticipated homecomings for next season.
With plenty to look forward to in the coming 2026-27 season, several players who switched teams will be returning to what was once home ice, wearing the away jersey.
Looking at next season's schedule, here are eight players and dates of highly-anticipated homecomings, and the first time these players will meet their former club in a place they used to call home.
Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers Vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 21)
The Tkachuk brothers have reunited with each other on the Florida Panthers, with former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk joining Matthew Tkachuk, who has been with the Panthers for four years.
Brady spent eight seasons in Ottawa after being selected fourth overall by the franchise in the 2018 NHL draft. He served as the 10th captain in Senators history for five seasons and became the youngest player to wear the 'C' for Ottawa at 22 years old.
He skated in 572 regular-season games for the Senators, recording 213 goals and 250 assists for 463 points. During his Sens tenure, he reached the post-season twice. Both instances saw the Senators get eliminated in the first round, with this past year being swept in four games by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.
Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild Vs. Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 25)
After spending parts of eight years with the Vancouver Canucks, making his NHL debut in 2018-19, Quinn Hughes served as the team's captain from 2023 until he was traded in December this past season. Though he's played 48 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild in 2025-26, he's yet to visit Rogers Arena
During his time in Vancouver, Hughes appeared in 459 regular-season games, recording 61 goals and 371 assists for 432 points. He was named the 15th captain in franchise history in September 2023.
Hughes is the Canucks' all-time leading scorer among defensemen and became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 300 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 376 games.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Florida Panthers (March 6)
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will return to Sunrise, Fla., where he could get the start between the pipes for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Panthers. Bobrovsky helped lead Florida to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, as well as a Stanley Cup final appearance in 2023.
After being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Panthers, Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Toronto following seven seasons in Florida. In 349 regular-season appearances as a Panther, he compiled a 201-113-21 record. He also appeared in 83 post-season games, posting a 50-32 record.
Brendan Gallagher, Vancouver Canucks Vs. Montreal Canadiens (March 6)
Brendan Gallagher spent 14 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2012-13 to 2025-26, appearing in 911 regular-season games and recording 246 goals and 487 points. He also played in 79 games in the playoffs, registering 14 goals and 34 points while helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup final in 2020-21.
Gallagher was born in Edmonton, but raised in Delta, B.C. Following his trade to the Canucks, Gallagher will return to Montreal for an emotional homecoming at the Bell Centre in early March.
Frederik Andersen, Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Nov. 21)
A 2026 Stanley Cup champion, Frederik Andersen spent the past five seasons with the Hurricanes before signing a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
The 36-year-old goaltender was nearly untouchable during the first three rounds of the 2026 playoffs, registering a 12-1 record with a .931 save percentage. He ranks third in Hurricanes franchise history in combined regular-season and playoff victories and is the first Danish-born goalie in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.
Jordan Kyrou, Washington Capitals Vs. St. Louis Blues (Nov. 28)
After waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a move from the St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou joins the Washington Capitals after appearing in 488 games with the Blues.
Selected by St. Louis 35th overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the 28-year-old ranks first among Blues players over the past five seasons in goals (149), power-play goals (35), and shots on goal (1,123).
The Toronto native is expected to fill a top-six role on the right wing, possibly alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.
Anders Lee, Utah Mammoth Vs. New York Islanders (Feb. 15)
After serving as captain of the New York Islanders for eight seasons, Anders Lee departed the franchise in the off-season to join the up-and-coming Utah Mammoth.
Lee spent his entire 14-year career on Long Island, appearing in 923 regular-season games while recording 308 goals and 549 points.
He reached the 40-goal mark in the 2017-18 season, becoming the first Islander to do so since the 2006-07 season. Lee has remained a consistent offensive contributor and is expected to fill a top-six role at left wing.
John Carlson, Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Washington Capitals (March 15)
After spending 17 seasons with the Capitals, John Carlson established himself as the most productive defenseman in franchise history. He ranks first among Capitals defensemen in games played (1,143), goals (166), assists (605), points (771), and power-play points (273). He also won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.
Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on March 5 before testing free agency and signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is projected to play on the team's top defensive pairing, replacing the departed Darren Raddysh.
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