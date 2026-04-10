NCAA Hockey: What To Know About Tennessee State, Expansion, Spengler Cup And More

Having said that, growing NCAA hockey was very much on the minds of the committee, with Harvard's Tim Troville saying that he'd like to see at least 75 schools offer Div. I hockey in the future. This year there were 63 programs and though Mercyhurst is dropping men's hockey, Maryville will be adding to the ranks next season with a transition year before going to a full Div. I schedule in 2027-28.