Next In Line: A Sneak Peak At One Of The Top 2029 Draft-Eligible Prospects

Just to give you a sense of scale, the next-best scorer on the team had 65 points. But Daneault also came through at tournaments such as the John Reid Memorial, where he was named MVP for the second consecutive year. And there was some added motivation there. Many of the other teams participating were from the sports academies that have come to dominate western Canada. “Some people may have thought that I didn’t go to an academy because I couldn’t compete,” Daneault said. “But once we got in those tournaments, I could show I could compete with them and our team could compete. We did a great job.”