2026 Memorial Cup Preview: Kelowna Rockets

A deep dive into the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts, the Kelowna Rockets.
For the first time since 2004, the Memorial Cup will be held in Kelowna. The last time the Kelowna Rockets hosted the CHL championship, they left the tournament with the historic trophy after defeating Gatineau Olympiques in the final. Two decades later, the Rockets are looking to repeat history and bring a second Memorial Cup home to Kelowna.
After a strong regular season, the Rockets were eliminated in the second round by the Everett Silvertips. Kelowna will be looking for some revenge at the Memorial Cup, as the Silvertips will be the WHL's representatives at the tournament. Between Everett, the Kitchener Rangers and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the 2026 Memorial Cup will be anything but easy for the host team.
The Rockets have built a deep team filled with NHL-drafted talent. Leading the way is Tij Iginla, who put up 90 points in 48 games this season. Vojtech Cihar has also emerged as a leader for Kelowna, as he finished the post-season with six goals and 13 points in nine games.
Kelowna's forward group is also filled with experienced WHL players. Captain Carson Wetsch has played over 250 combined regular-season and playoff games, while Shane Smith has played just under 300. Overall, the Rockets have done a good job of balancing their lineup by creating a strong leadership team.
As for the blue line, Mazden Leslie continues to lead by example for Kelowna. The Rockets also have Parker Alcos, Nate Corbet and Rowan Guest, all of whom have developed into solid defenders in the WHL. Kelowna could also be getting a boost to their lineup, as Peyton Kettles may return from injury during the tournament.
Lastly, Harrison Boettiger play in net will be key for the Rockets throughout the Memorial Cup. The 18-year-old won 25 games during the regular-season and had a save percentage of .907 in eight playoff games. If Boettiger can hold down the fort, Kelowna could go far in the tournament.
Ultimately, there will be a lot of pressure on the Rockets as they look to replicate their success from 2004. Kelowna will also be focused on breaking an over-decade-long drought and bringing the Memorial Cup back to the WHL for the first time since 2014. With a loud crowd behind them at Prospera Place, the Rockets will be looking to make history this year.
Kelowna Rockets 2026 Memorial Cup Schedule:
May 22 vs Kitchener Rangers, 6:00 pm PT
May 24 vs Chicoutimi Saguenéens, 6:00 pm PT
May 27 vs Everett Silvertips, 6:00 pm PT
May 28 (Tie-Breaker), 6:00 pm PT
May 29 (Semi-Final), 6:00 pm PT
May 31 (Championship), 4:00 pm PT
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