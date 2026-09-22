NHL Announces Capitals' Ted Leonsis To Replace Jeremy Jacobs As Chairman Of Board Of Governors

After nearly 20 years as chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors, Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs has a new replacement in Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.
The NHL's Board of Governors have officially elected a new chairman.
The league announced on Tuesday that Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis will become the NHL's 11th chair of the Board, replacing Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.
Once Jacobs announced his decision to step down, Leonsis was unanimously elected as his replacement at the NHL's Board of Governors meeting in New York City.
"It is a tremendous honor to be elected Chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors, and I'm grateful to my fellow owners for their trust," said Leonsis through a press release by the league on Tuesday. "Long before I became an owner, I was a fan of this game and of the Washington Capitals.
"I love hockey and have a profound belief in its potential – we have proven in Washington how investing in a team, its fans and in a community can create a true hockey city," Leonsis added. "Our opportunity now is to continue growing our game, serve our fans well and build an even stronger National Hockey League."
Calgary Flames owner Murray Edwards, who was named vice chairman of the Board on Tuesday, will serve under Leonsis. Edwards has been co-owner of the Flames since 1994.
Leonsis is the CEO of Monumental Sports and purchased the Capitals in 1999. The 69-year-old is also the owner of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics.
In addition to the news, Jacobs released a statement through the league on Tuesday announcing his decision to step down from the position after spending nearly 20 years in the role.
"Serving as Chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors has been one of the greatest honors of my life, both professionally and personally," Jacobs said. "I first was elected to the role in 2007, and nearly 20 years later, it's well-past time for me to pass the torch.
"I'm proud of what the Board of Governors, and our Commissioner Gary Bettman, have accomplished over the last two decades. We've reached landmark media rights deals, expanded to reach fans in new geographies of North America, and have put hockey on the world stage in new markets and with marquee events, all while prioritizing making the game safer for players and more fun and accessible for fans."
League commissioner Gary Bettman thanked Jacobs for his contributions to the NHL throughout his tenure.
"His wisdom and unwavering commitment to this League have helped guide us through a period of unprecedented growth, both on and off the ice," Bettman said.
"On behalf of the Board of Governors, our Clubs and our fans, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his extraordinary service and his enduring legacy as one of the great leaders in the history of our game."
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