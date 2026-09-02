NHL Announces Prime Video Will Stream Local Broadcasts For Six Teams In Multi-Year Partnership
Andre LealUpdated Sep 2, 2026, 16:18featured
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The NHL is continuing to expand its relationship with Amazon Prime Video, with the league announcing a multi-year agreement that will see local broadcasts for six teams hosted on the platform beginning in the 2026-27 season.
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