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NHL Announces Prime Video Will Stream Local Broadcasts For Six Teams In Multi-Year Partnership

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Andre Leal
Updated Sep 2, 2026, 16:18
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The NHL is continuing to expand its relationship with Amazon Prime Video, with the league announcing a multi-year agreement that will see local broadcasts for six teams hosted on the platform beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Amazon Prime Video has announced a multi-year exclusive agreement to provide local coverage for six NHL teams, beginning this upcoming 2026-27 season.

Those six teams are the Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars.

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This new streaming agreement with the NHL and Prime will allow fans to watch those teams within their region throughout the regular season. The six clubs included will later reveal their own specific packages and services for 2026-27.

"We’re excited to build upon our strong relationship with the NHL and provide fans with more ways to connect with the local teams they love," Prime Video's head of sports partnerships, Charlie Neiman, said in a press release. "We have firmly established Prime Video as a primary destination for sports and look forward to helping these teams broaden the reach and accessibility of their live games."

"Fans want an easy way to find and follow their favorite teams, and this agreement with Prime Video gives clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves," NHL chief media officer and senior executive VP David Proper said. "Amazon has been a terrific partner to the NHL, and we're excited to expand our relationship as Prime Video grows its NHL offerings."

From 2026-27 through 2037-38, Prime Video is expected to broadcast national NHL regular-season games on Wednesday nights and carry select early-round playoff series in Canada.
thehockeynews.comPrime Video Acquires Wednesday Night Hockey And Three NHL Playoff Series In Canada For 12 YearsFrom 2026-27 through 2037-38, Prime Video is expected to broadcast national NHL regular-season games on Wednesday nights and carry select early-round playoff series in Canada.

This news comes just over a month after Prime Video and Rogers announced a 12-year partnership that allows Prime Video to exclusively broadcast national games on Wednesday nights in the regular season.

In this agreement, Prime Video also acquired the rights to certain Stanley Cup playoff series in Canada, streaming two first-round playoff series and one second-round series per year.

Prime Video continues to emerge as a central outlet for streaming the NHL. They began broadcasting NHL games in the 2024-25 campaign on Monday nights and have grown since. Prime Video has also provided many documentaries and other NHL content outside of the regular season, including two seasons of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL.

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