NHL Draft: Ivar Stenberg Proved Why He's Worth Going First Overall

Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna have been in the conversation for first overall in the 2026 NHL draft for most of the season. No matter who goes first, fans need to know how impressive Stenberg has been this year.
When the 2026 NHL draft season kicked off, the hype around Gavin McKenna was through the roof.
He was viewed as the surefire top prospect for the upcoming draft, and there weren't many contenders to unseat the tantalizingly skilled left winger.
That was until the buzz around Sweden started to reach North America.
Ivar Stenberg might not be the first name off the board on June 26 in Buffalo, but he absolutely deserves to be part of that conversation. Finishing first on NHL Central Scouting's European skaters is just part of it.
Amid all the McKenna buzz in the United States and Canada, Stenberg produced at a historic level in the Swedish League, played a starring role in Sweden's golden world juniors and embodied what NHL teams look for in talents who lead by example.
"His skill is up there with the best players in the world, but he works hard as well," said Stenberg's world junior teammate, fellow NHL draft prospect Viggo Bjorck.
Stenberg played pro hockey with Frolunda this season, putting up incredible point totals that hadn't been seen from a draft-eligible player since the Sedin twins were in the SHL.
With 33 points in 43 games, Stenberg outproduced players like Markus Naslund and Nicklas Backstrom, as well as more recent high-end prospects, such as Lucas Raymond and Leo Carlsson.
The only draft-eligible players to score more than Stenberg were the Sedin twins. Stenberg scored at a higher rate per game than Henrik, while coming up just shy of Daniel.
Simply put, Stenberg's offensive season was capturing the attention of many in the draft sphere, from NHL scouts to analysts.
Then we witnessed Stenberg and McKenna on the same ice at the 2026 World Junior Championship.
McKenna finished second in tournament scoring, putting up 14 points in seven games. He helped Canada to a bronze medal. He had a standout performance in the bronze medal game against Finland.
Despite his production, there were some defensive lapses and lackadaisical moments throughout the tournament. McKenna was very good, but many felt there was something left to be desired.
In contrast, Stenberg finished fifth in tournament scoring with 10 points in seven games. He led Sweden in scoring en route to the gold medal.
Stenberg's performance only improved throughout the tournament, playing a well-rounded game early on before turning up the dial as the team got into the elimination games.
Stenberg scored the goal that secured the gold medal against Czechia, winning a race to a loose puck and burying it in the empty net to kill the Czech squad's momentum.
McKenna scored more. Stenberg was more effective.
That's been the debate between the two all season long, and it extended beyond the world juniors.
"His skill is up there with the best players in the world, but he works hard as well."
Stenberg continued to push the envelope in the SHL, helping Frolunda capture a Champions Hockey League title in Europe. McKenna's offensive output, meanwhile, really started to explode in the second half of the NCAA season.
It's nearly impossible to talk about why Stenberg is the top prospect without referencing McKenna's season as well. The two have become quite the duo when it comes to debating the top of the 2026 NHL draft.
Stenberg's game is built on combining the dynamism of his quick hands and cerebral processing of the game with a work ethic and a willingness to go to the hardest areas on the ice. It hasn't gone unnoticed by teammates.
"Seeing how Ivar took over the game at times was crazy," fellow draft prospect Viggo Bjorck said when discussing the world juniors recently.
"His play pushed guys like Anton (Frondell) and Victor (Eklund). That helped us win the gold."
Being "The Guy" isn't ever really on Stenberg's mind, though. His focus in a game is always on how he can best help the team.
Stenberg has never seemed to want to be in the spotlight. He looks to be just a face in the crowd of team success.
Stenberg's game embodies everything that NHL coaches and GMs talk about when they are asked what kind of player it takes to win in The Show.
He's committed to the team in every way, willing to play a complete game and do everything from block shots to get in hard on the forecheck. Coaches dream about having the kind of Swiss Army knife that Stenberg has developed into at this point.
When the draft comes in late June, there is going to be plenty of debate at the top of the class. Stenberg will be a major part of that conversation because of his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways at a high level.
Even if he isn't the first name off the board, Stenberg is going to be the kind of player that a franchise is able to build around for a decade or more.
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