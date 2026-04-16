Who does the NHL Central Scouting rank behind Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna? Who will be the first defenseman off the board? Who seems underrated? Tony Ferrari reacts to NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.
The final draft rankings from NHL Central Scouting give a glimpse into how the league views this year's prospects.
They're certainly not definitive, and there are vast differences on a team-by-team basis, but NHL Central Scouting has always been one of the most useful tools for teams, analysts and fans.
As always, NHLCS puts out four lists: North American skaters, North American goalies, international skaters and international goalies.
So much focus is often on the top names on both skater lists, with Penn State's Gavin McKenna and Frolunda's Ivar Stenberg topping their respective lists.
There are some really intriguing rankings throughout Central Scouting's lists, so let's dive into them just over two months away from the 2026 NHL draft.
The Battle For No. 1
The beautiful thing about the NHL Central Scouting's rankings is they don't have to definitively say that McKenna or Stenberg is the top player. They're on different lists.
If you watch the behind-the-scenes video the NHL released, there seems to be confidence that McKenna is the top player, but the European representation in the room isn't robust by any means.
The debate between these two will go on until the day the pick is made and probably well beyond that as well, when both are playing in the NHL.
Defenders Galore
There's some consensus that a group of defenseman will be taken right after McKenna and Stenberg.
Chase Reid sits behind McKenna on the North American rankings while fellow defensemen Carson Carels, Keaton Verheoff and Daxon Rudolph fall in right behind him.
Rudolph is the biggest surprise of the group. His stock has been up and down all year with public perception largely viewing him as a mid-to-late first-rounder on the optimistic side of things.
What's become interesting on the back end is the continued rise of Alberts Smits, the Latvian defender. He ranks second among international skaters and first among international blueliners.
In the behind-the-scenes look at the process, the European scouts argued Smits could be the first defender off the board, period.
We could see half of the top 10 all end up being picks from the blueline.
Center Questions
The one position that is glaringly questionable is center.
Caleb Malhotra is the top center on the North American side, widely viewed as a very solid two-way center. He ranks sixth on that list.
Tynan Lawrence slots in right behind him. His lackluster production after jumping to the NCAA mid-season hurt his draft stock a bit.
On the international side, Oliver Suvanto is the top-ranked center, at third place. He's a big, strong defensive center who has flashed some offensive skill.
The biggest wild card is Viggo Bjorck, the Swedish center, who comes right after Suvanto.
Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, Bjorck might be the best center in the class. He combines excellent two-way play and a high-end work ethic with elite skill and offensive instincts that match almost anyone in the draft class. Bjorck has everything you want in a center, despite being a couple of inches shorter than desired.
Potential Value Players
WHL Vancouver right winger Mathis Preston sits 32nd on the North American skaters list, which plants him firmly in the second round. Some team will get a player once widely viewed as a top-10 talent in the class who brings speed, skill and dual-threat ability. If he lands in the second round, he could be a steal.
The USA Hockey National Team Development Program, meanwhile, seems to be fairly undervalued, particularly up front.
Wyatt Cullen is ranked 13th in North America, but after him, no one slots in as a surefire first-rounder.
Casey Mutryn, who ranks 24th, is one of the most intriguing power forwards in the class with a raw skill set. He could be molded into a legitimate top-six option.
Victor Plante, who ranks 42nd, has risen all season, so seeing him fall well outside of the top 30 seems to be a potential oversight.
Dayne Bueker and Mikey Berchild, who rank 76th and 77th, respectively, are impressive junior players who look to be very solid pieces in the NCAA. NHL teams clearly have concerns about their size because their skill and impact at the junior level are obvious.
Standout NCAA freshman Adam Valentini of the Michigan Wolverines has been vastly undervalued on NHL Central Scouting's lists all year. He ranks 86th this time. A strong end of season with the Wolverines could see him drafted well above expectations.
Valentini's intelligence and motor are the foundation of his game, but he's shown excellent playmaking and skill against college-level players despite being a 17-year-old.
The 2026 NHL draft takes place on June 26 and 27 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.