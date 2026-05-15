NHL Forces Golden Knights To Forfeit Draft Pick, Fines John Tortorella $100,000 For Violating Media Rules

As a result of flagrant violations of the NHL's media regulations, the Golden Knights must forfeit a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.
The NHL handed the Vegas Golden Knights and John Tortorella a hefty punishment for flagrant violations of the league's media regulations after Thursday's game.
Tortorella has been fined $100,000, and the Golden Knights will forfeit a second-round pick in June's NHL draft.
"The imposition of these penalties comes after previous warnings were issued to the club regarding their compliance with the media regulations and other associated policies," the NHL said in a statement.
If Vegas wants to appeal these penalties to the commissioner's office, it can do so in person next week in New York City.
Tortorella declined to speak to media after the Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 Thursday night to clinch a spot in the Western Conference final.
Vegas did not open the dressing room to reporters after the game, either. They brought defenseman Shea Theodore into a side room, and Brett Howden and Mitch Marner spoke at the podium.
The Hockey News' Hannah Kirkell reported the team needed to make the plane back to Vegas, which is why Tortorella declined to speak and Marner sounded in a rush when there was only one chair at the podium for him and Howden.
"Guys, we've got a bus in 10 that 'Torts' will leave us off of," Marner told reporters. "Honestly, I'll stand."
After every game, the coaches must talk to the media, and the dressing room must be opened to media members.
The Golden Knights only had their own pick in the second round of the 2026 NHL draft. They haven't acquired another via a trade. They also traded away their first-round pick to the Calgary Flames, so their first pick at the moment is their third-rounder.
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