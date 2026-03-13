NHL Hot Seat Radar: Leafs' Treliving, Red Wings' Yzerman Face Pressure Again

thehockeynews.com "We're On The Brink Of Not Making The Playoffs:" Oilers Hanging On By A Thread After 6-3 Loss To Carolina The Carolina Hurricanes walked into whatever passes for a hostile environment in Edmonton these days and put six past the Edmonton Oilers with very little to answer for. The Oilers, on the other hand, have now surrendered 56 goals over their last 12 games, and it is safe to say their defence has fallen apart.