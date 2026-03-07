Brad Treliving Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Maple Leafs’ Failure, Provides No Plan Or Direction Following Trade Deadline

A lot was riding on this deadline. With the Leafs on a six-game losing streak following the Olympic break, Treliving needed to hit a home run. He didn’t come close. The fanbase wants answers now and is unwilling to wait through the 19 games remaining on the schedule. It will be interesting to see how fans welcome the team this Saturday when they host the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. “Listen, we definitely will have a plan,” Treliving said. “There is a plan that we will have, we will have put together. As far as myself, those decisions will be made by others. I want to correct the things.”